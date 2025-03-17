$5.6B-worth Roger Penske shares his feelings after Porsche Penske's "amazing" victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring

Roger Penske's team took the overall victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship. The Porsche Penske Motorsport continued its winning form at the Sebring International Raceway with Felipe Nasr and co.'s entry taking the overall race win and the GTP class win.

Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor in the #7 Porsche 963 won the 12 Hours of Sebring by 2.239 seconds with the other Porsche Penske Motorsport entry finishing in P2, making it a 1-2 result for Roger Penske's team.

Porsche also secured the victory at the IMSA season opener in the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona where Felipe Nasr and co. finished 1.2 seconds ahead of the #60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing entry driven by Felix Rosenqvist and co.

As the team continued its dominant start to the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship, Roger Penske came out and hailed Porsche for its efforts, and shared his feelings about the win. The $5.6B-worth team owner said:

“It was a team effort, and all the drivers were on their game today. The Porsche 963 was outstanding. You could see it just got better and better as the weather got cooler. Smart work in the pits, good job, no issues there. Coming in 1-2 here after it’s been a long time since we won this race. Just an amazing day.”

Felipe Nasr was in the car for the final stint as the caution flag was dropped in the final hours. With 30 minutes to go, the cars went back to green flag racing, and the Brazilian managed to create a comfortable gap to the #6 Porsche driven by Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell, and Kevin Estre to take the win.

Roger Penske on Porsche Penske Motorsport’s win at Rolex 24 at Daytona

The #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024 and 2025. Roger Penske came out after the team's back-to-back victories at the most iconic endurance race after the Le Mans and hailed the Porsche organization and the driver for the exceptional display of performance. He said (via Forbes):

“Terrific job by the whole team, when you think about all the drivers we had, they ran strong all day. And the cars, this Porsche car we have has just been amazing.”

“And to think we did it two years in a row, it’s a credit to all the people here, all the people from Germany and from Porsche and our team here. So, we’ve got one organization, and now we’ve been able to say we did it again,” added Roger Penske.

The #7 Porsche entries won the Team Championship in the 2024 IMSA series with the other Porsche entry finishing second in the standings.

