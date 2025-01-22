$80M-worth Danica Patrick expresses playful interest in anti-aging drug for dogs with request for samples

Danica Patrick is a retired IndyCar and NASCAR racer. The 42-year-old is a caretaker of two dogs, a Belgian Malinois and a Husky. Moreover, she recently came across a post claiming that an anti-aging drug for dogs is expected to become available across the United States, to which she asked for some samples of the possibly revolutionary drug.

The former IndyCar driver has a massive net worth of $80 million(according to Celebrity Net Worth). She is the only woman to have won an IndyCar race and has three poles amassed against her name.

While Danica Patrick has taken up a pundit role in the motorsports world, she has remained vocal about issues on her social media. She had revealed about how she met her dogs last year on her "Pretty Intense" podcast. On January 22, with an anti-aging drug for dogs by 'Loyal' reportedly becoming available, she requested to receive some test samples for her dogs and wrote:

"I would love some test samples."

Patrick had also extended her support to Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Danica Patrick took a jibe at Donald Trump's rivals

The presidential campaign is now over and Trump is the next President of the USA, but Danica Patrick had gone all out and revealed how she did not take any money for Trump's endorsements while taking a dig at Kamala Harris' camp.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle in November 2024, she wrote:

"All the events, rally’s, interviews, social posts….. I did for free. Actually spent a fair amount on wardrobe. But to be fair, I can’t twerk so…. It all adds up."

Subsequently, when the 78-year-old had been announced as the next president, Patrick reflected on her time as a campaigner and expressed her gratitude:

"I am so grateful for the people I have met and the friends I have made along the way. I couldn’t be more excited and more confident in the direction this country is going. That’s all. Just a reflection of how fast things move when you speak your truth and have a passion."

On the other hand, IndyCar's 2025 season would begin on March 2. The much anticipated season would break cover around the streets of St. Petersburg.

The circuit features 14 turns with three straight allowing for racing action to take place. The 180-mile race was last won by Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward after Josef Newgarden was disqualified.

