“A not so average day”: Louis Foster takes fans inside the life of an IndyCar driver

Rahal Letterman Lanigan's rookie Louis Foster posted a reel to give glimpses of his on-track day to his fans. Foster invited his followers to spend a day with him as an IndyCar driver.

The 21-year-old driver, who stepped up to the IndyCar Series after securing the Indy NXT Championship, has a following of 25.4k on Instagram, where he regularly offers a sneak peek into his life on the track. Recently, he added a new twist as he made a mini-vlog to show racing fans what a day in the life of a racing driver consists of.

The video opens with footage of a high-speed crash from lap 84 of Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix, where Foster hit over 180 MPH. It then cuts abruptly to a more lighthearted scene, his alarm clock ringing at 8:47 PM, accompanied by the caption, “Spend a day with me as an IndyCar driver.” The first segment follows his morning routine, featuring moments like waking up, applying cologne, and heading out from his hotel to begin the race day.

After arriving at the track, the routine continues with a track walk, data analysis, team meetings, and engaging with fans. The video then shifts back to the streets of Detroit, where Foster showed promising pace before a suspension failure sent him into the barriers—incidentally taking Felix Rosenqvist with him. He shared the moment on social media with a cheeky caption, subtly highlighting the intensity and unpredictability of the sport.

"A not so average day as an IndyCar driver 🫣"

Louis Foster shared his thoughts amid ‘out of control’ results at the start of the season

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

In April, rookie driver Louis Foster of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing had spoken up about the challenges he’s faced at the start of the NTT IndyCar Series season. The 21-year-old acknowledged that certain outcomes were beyond his control but emphasized that he remains focused and determined. Louis Foster's rookie campaign began with setbacks, including involvement in a first-lap crash at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

He went on to finish 24th at the Thermal Club and 16th in Long Beach. Reflecting on his early struggles, Foster shared that he’s putting in the work to maximize performance each race weekend.

“Unfortunately, the races haven’t gone our way just yet. But the team and I are working really hard and very well together to keep improving. Some of the results have been totally out of our control, so my focus is on what we can control and working hard to make sure the team and I get the best out of the weekends.” (via IndyCar.com)

Louis Foster has won 10 of his 28 INDY NXT by Firestone across the two seasons he participated in. He's 24th in the IndyCar Series championship with 76 points.

