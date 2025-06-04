A day after Santino Ferrucci’s penalty, details on A.J. Foyt Racing’s role in a $4,700,000 fundraising drive have surfaced

On Tuesday, June 3, A.J. Foyt Racing's long-term sponsor, ABC Supply, announced that they had raised $4.7 million for the Home For Our Troops charity in collaboration with the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, held on May 25. The #14 car, driven by Santino Ferrucci, carried the livery of the charity to raise awareness and get donations.

A.J. Foyt Racing and ABC Supply have raised awareness and funds for the Home For Our Troops charity since 2020. They have been donating money raised from their livery at the Indianapolis 500 to help the injured veterans rebuild their lives after the horrific 9/11 attacks.

Santino Ferrucci recently spoke about raising money for the charity. He said (via IndyCar.com):

“It was an honor to drive the Homes For Our Troops car in the Indianapolis 500 and extremely rewarding to know that they not only met their goal but exceeded it – again. Raising over $4 million is incredible, and it will help a lot of our severely injured post-911 veterans. Those funds will go a very long way in building multiple houses for them, helping them financially and getting their lives back on track. At the end of the day, AJ Foyt Racing had a great Indianapolis 500, and Homes For Our Troops had an amazing one, as well.”

A.J. Foyt Racing team had a great outing at the Indianapolis 500, as they finished in second place with David Malukas and in fifth place with Santino Ferrucci. With this, the team also bagged their first podium and a double top-10 at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in over 25 years.

A.J. Foyt Racing was recently handed a penalty for failing the post-race inspection of their #14 car driven by Ferrucci at the Detroit Grand Prix, held on June 1. The car was found to be underweight, and the team had to forfeit their championship points. However, A.J. Foyt Racing, along with their drivers, will be looking forward to keeping up with the positive performance at the upcoming Grand Prix.

A.J. Foyt Racing put out a statement upon receiving a $25,000 fine after Detroit Grand Prix

A.J. Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci clinched a second-place finish at the Detroit Grand Prix on June 1. However, the team failed the post-race inspection, as the car was found to be underweight by 1.8 pounds. The team was handed a heavy fine of $25,000, and they lost championship points and prize money.

On Monday, June 2, the team put out a statement to explain the situation. Here's what the statement read (via FOX Sports):

"We acknowledge and accept the penalty issued for being 1.8 pounds under the required driver ballast weight. This was an unintentional oversight, and we take full responsibility for the mistake. Our car was, in fact, 10 pounds over the minimum total weight, and the discrepancy in ballast was not intended to gain a competitive advantage."

"However, we recognize that compliance with every rule is critical to ensuring fairness in this sport, no matter how minor the deviation may seem. We are working closely with our technical team to strengthen our processes and ensure this does not happen again," it added.

A.J. Foyt Racing has had a decent start to its season, with David Malukas consistently putting his car in the top 10.

