  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • "A game changer for IndyCar": AJ Foyt Racing boss makes feelings clear on FOX's 'phenomenal' investment

"A game changer for IndyCar": AJ Foyt Racing boss makes feelings clear on FOX's 'phenomenal' investment

By Rishabh Negi
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:07 GMT
AUTO: JUL 27 INDYCAR Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
AJ Foyt Racing - Source: Getty

The AJ Foyt Racing President, Larry Foyt, has shared his feelings on FOX's grand investment in IndyCar via a deal with the Roger Penske-led Penske Entertainment. FOX Corporation recently acquired one-third of the sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a deal of around $135M.

Ad

In line with this, Foyt has shown his enthusiasm and asserted that FOX's commitment toward IndyCar is going to prove immensely beneficial to the sport, the drivers, teams, and also the sponsors.

Via AJ Foyt Racing's official X handle, Larry Foyt conveyed the following message:

"FOX has been a game changer for INDYCAR this season as reflected in the TV ratings. Their investment in our sport is phenomenal and their commitment offers incredible opportunities for the INDYCAR Series, its teams and the sponsors both current and prospective. Roger Penske’s vision for our sport is far-reaching and every INDYCAR team should be thrilled by this news as both my father and I are."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The move on the part of FOX Corporation has come on the back of hopefully providing high-profile racing and entertainment events. Moreover, also looking after the interests of IndyCar and its drivers via various kinds of promotional activities.

Via the agreement with Penske Entertainment, FOX has also made sure of securing a multi-year extension to maintain exclusive IndyCar media rights.

AJ Foyt Racing secured a P13 finish in the Monterey race with David Malukas

While AJ Foyt Racing has maintained a positive outlook toward America's highest class of open-wheel racing following FOX's mega deal, the outfit did not have the best of outings in Round 14, the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Its driver, David Malukas, started the race from a decent sixth place, but by the end of it, dropped down to P13.

Ad

Santino Ferrucci, on the other hand, started his 95-lap outing from P20, only to slip backwards and end up with a P22 finish.

After the end of the event, Malukas cut out as a dejected figure and added the following:

"For some reason we did not have a race car today. We kind of figured that out after the first four or five laps, so we knew it was going to be survival till the end. So just praying and holding on and trying to make it out. Very thankful that we managed to come out with the P 13. There were some crashes at the end that pulled us forward. Obviously need to get our heads down, study what's going on with these road courses this year. A lot of work to do." Via AJ Foyt Racing.

The Larry Foyt-led team is currently in 10th place in the drivers' standings with David Malukas. He has so far secured 276 points with two top-five and four top-ten finishes. Santino Ferrucci is in P13 with 248 points.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications