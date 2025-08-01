"A game changer for IndyCar": AJ Foyt Racing boss makes feelings clear on FOX's 'phenomenal' investment

The AJ Foyt Racing President, Larry Foyt, has shared his feelings on FOX's grand investment in IndyCar via a deal with the Roger Penske-led Penske Entertainment. FOX Corporation recently acquired one-third of the sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a deal of around $135M.In line with this, Foyt has shown his enthusiasm and asserted that FOX's commitment toward IndyCar is going to prove immensely beneficial to the sport, the drivers, teams, and also the sponsors.Via AJ Foyt Racing's official X handle, Larry Foyt conveyed the following message:&quot;FOX has been a game changer for INDYCAR this season as reflected in the TV ratings. Their investment in our sport is phenomenal and their commitment offers incredible opportunities for the INDYCAR Series, its teams and the sponsors both current and prospective. Roger Penske’s vision for our sport is far-reaching and every INDYCAR team should be thrilled by this news as both my father and I are.&quot;The move on the part of FOX Corporation has come on the back of hopefully providing high-profile racing and entertainment events. Moreover, also looking after the interests of IndyCar and its drivers via various kinds of promotional activities.Via the agreement with Penske Entertainment, FOX has also made sure of securing a multi-year extension to maintain exclusive IndyCar media rights.AJ Foyt Racing secured a P13 finish in the Monterey race with David MalukasWhile AJ Foyt Racing has maintained a positive outlook toward America's highest class of open-wheel racing following FOX's mega deal, the outfit did not have the best of outings in Round 14, the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Its driver, David Malukas, started the race from a decent sixth place, but by the end of it, dropped down to P13.Santino Ferrucci, on the other hand, started his 95-lap outing from P20, only to slip backwards and end up with a P22 finish.After the end of the event, Malukas cut out as a dejected figure and added the following:&quot;For some reason we did not have a race car today. We kind of figured that out after the first four or five laps, so we knew it was going to be survival till the end. So just praying and holding on and trying to make it out. Very thankful that we managed to come out with the P 13. There were some crashes at the end that pulled us forward. Obviously need to get our heads down, study what's going on with these road courses this year. A lot of work to do.&quot; Via AJ Foyt Racing.The Larry Foyt-led team is currently in 10th place in the drivers' standings with David Malukas. He has so far secured 276 points with two top-five and four top-ten finishes. Santino Ferrucci is in P13 with 248 points.