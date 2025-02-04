The 2025 IndyCar season is fast approaching, and teams are beginning to reveal their cars. The latest to do so is the Indianapolis-based Andretti Global.

Andretti Global has a rich history in motorsports and is easily one of the most well-known teams in IndyCar. The team's fans are always eager for updates, and following the reveal of the 2025 cars, they once again flooded the comments sections of the team's social media accounts.

One fan while sharing their excitement seeing the challengers wrote,

"The Chili’s livery is absolutely epic lol."

Another wrote:

"Looks good! Obsessed with the CHILIS MOBILE."

Trending

A third person, while sharing their reaction, wrote:

"THEY ARE SO GORGEOUS."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Colton Herta to support black and yellow on Andretti car with other drivers having similar color scheme

The Andretti IndyCar team has a strong driver line-up for 2025 with Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson in their ranks. Herta, on his end, will be seen supporting the black and yellow color scheme on his car.

The Indianapolis-based team came up with separate posts for each of its drivers on its various social media handles. Notably, they unveiled the 24-year-old's car with the following caption:

"Classic combination of Gainbridge black and yellow for Colton Herta 🤩"

Herta has so far had a strong career in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. After 99 race starts, he has secured nine wins, 18 podiums, and an impressive 14 pole positions.

The 25-year-old's first win came at the 2019 IndyCar classic in Austin, and his most recent triumph came at the 2024 Nashville City Grand Prix. He is easily one of the best drivers on the modern IndyCar grid.

While Herta will support the black and yellow in 2025, the 2022 Indy500 Champion Marcus Ericsson will have a car with a color combination of red, white, and black.

Ericsson has a wealth of experience when it comes to racing. He has competed in various racing categories, including Formula 1. In his Indy career, the 34-year-old has amassed four wins and 11 podium finishes.

The third driver for Andretti Global is Kyle Kirkwood. He is relatively less experienced compared to Herta and Ericsson. The 26-year-old has so far competed in 51 races and has managed to score two wins, three podiums, and two pole positions. Notably, Kirkwood has been entrusted with a livery that has a somewhat similar color scheme to Ericsson's car.

Several eyes will be on the Andretti IndyCar trio in the upcoming season. The outfit has tasted success in the series in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2012 (Champions).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback