Adam Vinatieri named NFL's "greatest kicker" by his Indy NXT driver Jack Miller

Jack Miller has been slowly making progress in the IndyCar ladder and races in the Indy NXT series. He drives for Abel Motorsport with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports, a team co-owned by his father and former NFL star Adam Vinatieri, whom Miller considers the "greatest kicker of all time" in American football history.

Miller has been following his father's footsteps. His father raced in the Indy Racing League and retired from the series after his final start in Atlanta in 2001. The Indiana-born driver began his ascent in the racing scene by taking part in the F4 US championship.

There, Jack Miller finished 18th consecutively for two years before moving to the U.S. F2000 championship. The 21-year-old has always raced under the banner of Miller Vinatieri Motorsports and has been a close link to NFL all-time point scorer Adam Vinatieri.

Subsequently, in an interview with IndyCar on FOX, Miller explained how the four-time Superbowl champion is the greatest kicker of all time. He said (via X/Bob Pockrass):

"Obviously, I'm a little biased but I think almost everybody can agree he's the greatest kicker of all time. He's going to be in the Hall of Fame coming up, first ballot hall-of-famer. That is like people that you want to have around you and Adam's an awesome guy."

This is set to be Jack Miller's second season in the Indy NXT series with Abel Motorsports and Miller Vinatieri Motorsports.

Jack Miller shared his thoughts on continuing with Abel Motorsports with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports for 2025

The 21-year-old finished 15th in the championship last year. Miller finished the year without any podiums or pole positions but got the chance to drive for another season with Abel Motorsports.

Moreover, sharing his excitement and aim for the 2025 season, the Indy NXT driver said (via Abel Motorsports):

"I’m pumped to be joining ABEL Motorsports with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports for the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season. This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without everyone at Patterson Dental and HomeLink. Their partnership and belief in me as a driver, really means the world to me."

Jack Miller further reflected on the competition he would be facing and said:

"Coming up through the ranks I haven’t really had a teammate, it’s mainly been me which can be awesome but does have its challenges. This year having Myles, Callum, Jordan, and the entire ABEL Motorsports group around me, and additional data points to look at will be huge,” exclaimed Miller. "This team has proven it has what it takes to win at this level, so to be a part of the team and have this chance in front of me is really something special."

The 2025 Indy NXT season will begin on March 2 at St. Petersburg, with the next race being held on May 4 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

