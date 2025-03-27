“After 1 race? That's ridiculous”: Sophia Floersch’s exit causes huge uproar among IndyCar fans on social media

The 2025 Indy NXT season is only one race down and already, HMD Motorsports' Sophia Floersch has been dropped from the team. In light of this, fans from all over the world have taken to various social media handles to share their reactions to it.

It has been announced that HMD Motorsports and Floersch have mutually agreed to part ways. However, this is shocking news in the world of Indy NXT, and fans are understandably surprised by the decision.

A particular fan via X wrote:

"After 1 race? That's ridiculous."

A second fan via the same platform added:

"That was fast."

A third fan, while revealing their feelings over the sudden update, had the following to speculate.

"Hailie Deegan is probably the next one to go."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Their loss and indynxt she was cleary the fastest driver and she was probably gonna be in indycar next season, she was gonna dominate it like she has dominated all the other series like f3," one fan wrote.

Another fan questioned, "After 1 race?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?"

"Drives notoriously difficult cars without enough practice. Has ONE less than stellar race. Axed with no opportunity to prove herself. Owch this one hurts," another fan wrote.

In the first race of the 2025 Indy NXT season in St. Petersburg, Sophia Floersch ended her outing in P12, two places ahead of HMD teammate Hailie Deegan.

Sophia Floersch made a 'politics' remark ahead of Indy NXT debut

While Sophia Floersch will not be seen driving in Indy NXT from Round 2 onwards, sometime back before the start of the season, she took the time to talk about the role 'politics' plays in a driver's racing career. Moreover, she insisted that it is just not possible to avoid politics in modern motorsports.

"Obviously in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here and I’m just excited to get going. I didn’t have a race weekend myself yet, so it’s always difficult to say, but from talking to every single driver who went here, they are all like, ‘I’m never, ever going back to Europe.'" Floersch said via Feeder Series in February 2025.

Sophia Floersch has proven her mettle as a racing driver in several junior racing categories. The 24-year-old German driver has so far competed in racing categories like FIA Formula 3 Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, FR European Championship, FIA F3 European Championship, and also the ADAC Formula 4. In the 2022 European Le Mans series, she ended the campaign in 13th position in the standings.

As mentioned above, Floersch is only 24, and keeping this and her past racing record in view, she will most definitely find something during the upcoming months.

Several eyes will be on HMD Motorsports when Round 2 of the 2025 Indy NXT season takes place from May 2nd onward at the BARBER Motorsport Park, Alabama.

