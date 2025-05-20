After coaching Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud brings F1 prodigy under his wing

Former IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud has been an advisor to Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin for the Indy 500 since the 108th running of the race last year. To build on this advisory career, Pagenaud has now joined the management team of former F2 champion Theo Pourchaire.

Pourchaire got his maiden IndyCar opportunity in 2024, replacing an injured David Malukas at Arrow McLaren in the No. 6 car. However, the team surprisingly dropped him after five races to replace him with Nolan Siegel, who is now a full-time driver for them.

Pourchaire also served as an F1 reserve driver for Alfa Romeo/Sauber for three years. However, he couldn't earn a promotion to a full-time seat and parted ways with the team in December 2024. This year, the only racing commitment he has is competing for Algarve Pro Racing in the European Le Mans.

With eyes on better opportunities in America, he has joined forces with Simon Pagenaud. The 2019 Indy 500 winner is a respected figure in IndyCar, and here's what he had to say about his young French compatriot:

"I was surprised to be contacted by Théo Pourchaire, who wanted us to work together. It is first and foremost, a human issue. Theo shares the same values as Scott (McLaughlin) and especially mine. I quickly understood that he was someone I sincerely appreciated, with whom I could create a beautiful relationship."

"When you look at his career, he has won almost everything, in every category. He's only 21 years old, and he has a bright future ahead of him," Pagenaud said (via French publication Autohebdo).

Theo Pourchaire's career has come full circle in a way. The French driver he idolized growing up will now help him build his career. The 21-year-old will attend the 109th Indy 500 to take meetings and attempt to re-enter IndyCar under Simon Pagenaud's guidance.

Theo Pourchaire lays out clear expectations for his partnership with Simon Pagenaud

Theo Pourchaire at the Jeddah E-Prix - Previews - Source: Getty

Theo Pourchaire's IndyCar debut with Arrow McLaren in 2024 was at the fabled Long Beach Grand Prix. Before that pivotal point in his career, Simon Pagenaud reached out to him with a text message.

"He sent me a message saying, 'Hello, Theo. Good luck for your first IndyCar race. I will be supporting you. Let’s go, France,'" Pourchaire said via NBC.

With the young Frenchman now gunning for an opportunity in IndyCar, he expects Pagenaud to holistically prep him.

"Simon will help me to progress, not only as a driver, but also on a personal level – in my physical and mental preparation, both for endurance racing and for single-seaters. I also continue to work with Julien Abelli, my manager since 2016. It's a real team effort. Simon will help me develop my career in the United States," he said via Autohebdo.

Simon Pagenaud recorded most of his success with Team Penske. His role as advisor to McLaughlin hit gold on the first opportunity as the No. 3 driver took pole position at the 2024 Indy 500 with a record four-lap average of 234.220 mph.

