After decent qualifying result, Graham Rahal “ready for a fight” in Detroit

Graham Rahal has reacted following the Detroit Grand Prix qualifying session. The 36-year-old detailed his intent for the Motown race following his impressive qualifying run.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing veteran, who entered the Michigan event off the back of receiving a six-place grid penalty, was able to string together a flurry of impressive laps to qualify in fifth place for the Grand Prix. However, the penalty will see him slide down the pecking order to start his race in 11th place.

Not deterred by the looming grid penalty, the six-time IndyCar race winner detailed his thoughts with a post on X. Sharing a video of his lap, Graham Rahal accompanied it with the caption:

“BIG effort by the @rllracing group this weekend. Starting P11 tomorrow for the #DetroitGP! 💪 Ready for a fight!”

Graham Rahal, who entered the Michigan event after an underwhelming showing at the Indy 500, will be hoping to claw up the grid like several drivers who struggled to record impressive displays during qualifying. The Ohio native, however, boasts fond memories of racing at the Michigan event, including winning the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix.

Why Graham Rahal was handed a penalty ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix

Graham Rahal entered the Detroit Grand Prix weekend with a six-place grid penalty hovering over his head. The 36-year-old, who has experienced a season with mixed results so far, was one of the two drivers with a penalty ahead of the Michigan race.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star had struggled to match the pace of this season’s front runners and almost missed out on participating in the Indy 500 after only qualifying 30th for the race. But what led to Graham Rahal receiving a penalty ahead of the Motown race?

According to IndyCar’s official announcement, Rahal was found in violation of an engine regulation. Specifically, he was found in breach of Rule 16.1.5.4, which states:

“Once an Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is replaced for Repair.”

The 36-year-old wasn’t the only driver handed a penalty, as Chip Ganassi Racing veteran Scott Dixon was also handed a similar penalty, this time in breach of Article 16.1.2.3.2, which reads:

“A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Graham Rahal was handed a penalty heading into the Detroit Grand Prix. During the 2024 edition of the race, he, alongside Kyffin Simpson, were also handed grid penalties.

