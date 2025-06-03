  • home icon
  After Detroit win, Kyle Kirkwood truthfully shares what he "loves" about IndyCar

After Detroit win, Kyle Kirkwood truthfully shares what he "loves" about IndyCar

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Jun 03, 2025 19:01 IST
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Kyle Kirkwood - Image source: Getty

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood stole the show in Detroit with a sensational Grand Prix win. In line with this, he had an interaction, via which he delved into what he 'loves' about America's highest class of open-wheel racing.

Kyle Kirkwood started the chaotic 100-lap Detroit Grand Prix from third place on the grid. However, despite this, he was able to make up two places around a tight street circuit to secure his second win of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

Post his strong outing, Kirkwood, via the SpeedFreaks YouTube show, was asked to talk about the challenges he's had to face in his 'summer grind,' and about this, he added:

"Yeah, that's what I love about IndyCar racing. We have everything right, we have oval racing, street course racing, where we have some of the bumpiest and slowest tracks in the world, right here in Downtown Detroit, and then we go to Gateway which is like a beast an oval where we are pretty much flat-out around that place." Kirkwood said (2:38 - 2:56).
Kyle Kirkwood is currently in third position in the 2025 drivers' championship with 209 points. In the process of doing so, he has secured two Grand Prix wins, a solitary pole position, three top-fives, and five top-ten finishes. Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou is currently leading the championship.

We were in control all weekend - Kyle Kirkwood on his Detroit heroics

Kyle Kirkwood has started the 2025 campaign on an extremely strong note. After the first seven rounds, he is the lead Andretti Global driver in his #27 racecar.

Last week's three-day Detroit race weekend was a challenging one, where several drivers found themselves in the wall. Amidst all the chaos, Kirkwood put in solid performances right from the start of qualifying (P3), and courtesy of his overall efforts, he was able to secure the win.

Immediately after the race, via his post-session interview, he added:

"It was a great day for the Siemens AWS Honda. We were in control all weekend – strong in practice, qualifying and the race. Pace was king today, and we had it, especially on those restarts. It got hectic with the yellows, but we managed it. The amount of work that goes into this program is massive — not just from me, but especially from the engineers and crew who keep these cars ready for the weekend." Kirkwood said via Andretti Global Race Report.
Kyle Kirkwood has been competing in the IndyCar series since the 2022 season. He has so far amassed over 50 race starts and managed four wins, five podiums, and three pole positions.

In 2024, he ended up in 7th place in the standings with 420 points. Keeping this in view, it will be fascinating to see whether he can hold on to his current third place until the end of the ongoing campaign. 10 Grand Prix remain.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

