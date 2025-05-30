After his Indy 500 win, Alex Palou deemed 'one of the all-time greats' by Will Buxton

IndyCar presenter Will Buxton was full of praise for Alex Palou as he reflected on the recent Indy 500 event. The 44-year-old dubbed the Spanish racer one of the ‘all-time greats’ of the sport.

Ad

Buxton, who was covering his maiden Indy 500 event with FOX Sports, stressed how he had been swept up by the whirlwind of activities that heralded the racing spectacle and had failed to congratulate the Chip Ganassi star. However, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account to extend his congratulations, the British motorsports expert wrote:

“Realised that in the madness of this month, I’ve been remiss in not yet congratulating @AlexPalou on his 500 win. I’m so happy for him and his lovely family. We are witnessing history, whatever questions remained now firmly answered. 1 of the all-time greats.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou has recently seen his name rise in conversations among the greatest drivers to participate in the IndyCar series. In his six years since venturing into the American racing series, the Barcelona native has recorded 16 race victories and 37 podium finishes, while also racking up three IndyCar Series championships and, most recently, the Indy 500 title.

The former Dale Coyne Racing driver is also on course to clinch his fourth drivers’ title following his impeccable start to the current campaign. Palou has so far recorded five race victories in the six Grands Prix held so far, matching the record for the best start to an IndyCar season set by A.J. Foyt’s remarkable run in the 1979 season.

Ad

Will Buxton urges Alex Palou to sign his Indy 500 cap

Will Buxton previously requested Alex Palou to sign his Indy 500 champion cap following the event. The British broadcaster caught up with the Chip Ganassi Racing star after his triumph at the Brickyard showpiece.

The 44-year-old journalist, who spoke with Palou on the ‘Victory Lap’ following his Indy 500 triumph, ended their discussion with a fan moment. In a video shared on X by IndyCar on FOX, he asked the race winner to sign his champion’s cap.

Ad

“One final thing, can I be a bit of a fan? Can you sign my Indy 500 champion cap for me?” he said (4:30 onwards).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou, obliging the request, gracefully signed the cap for Buxton. The Indy 500 win marked Palou’s maiden success at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as the 28-year-old’s first win on an oval track. Prior to his masterfully executed victory, Palou had finished second in the 2021 edition of the Indy event.

The three-time series champion will now shift his focus to continuing his quest for a fourth title as he heads to the road course of Michigan for the Detroit Grand Prix. Alex Palou boasts fond memories of the circuit, having previously clinched victory in the 2021 and 2023 editions of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.