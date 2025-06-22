After Road America pole, Louis Foster credits Graham Rahal for creating a "family feeling" at RLL

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster took the pole position for the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The #45 Honda came out after the race and hailed Graham Rahal for creating a family-like feeling within the team.

Louis Foster was signed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2025 season to partner Graham Rahal and Devlin DeFrancesco at the team. The British driver raced for Andretti Global’s Indy NXT team in 2024 as he dominantly won the championship with 8 wins to his name.

However, the rookie's start to the IndyCar career was somewhat subpar, as he finished the first 8 races outside the Top 10, which included three DNFs. Although Foster has showcased pace over one lap, the same was not translated in the races.

Nonetheless, the 2024 Indy NXT champion silenced the critics, if any, by taking the pole position at the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The Briton looked fast throughout the qualifying session and came out to reveal Graham Rahal's advice just before the Fast Six session.

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Louis Foster went into detail about how Graham Rahal, along with the other team members, has created a family feeling at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Speaking about two RLL drivers in the Top 6, he said,

“Absolutely massive. I think teamwork is really the key for us at Rahal Letterman Lanigan. As soon as Graham finished his group stage, he jumps out of his car, the first thing he does is runs to me, lets me know about certain things that he learned in the session. If that's not teamwork, I don't know what is. I don't see any teams or drivers doing that. It is a really family feeling at RLL. All three of us are super close. I think that really helps us push the program forward.”

Both Graham Rahal and Louis Foster cut for the Fast 6, as two RLL drivers will start the IndyCar race at Road America in the Top 6. Foster was able to beat the championship leader, Alex Palou, to pole position by over a tenth.

“Still a little bit in shock”: Louis Foster reflects on his pole position lap at Road America

Louis Foster had a subpar practice session at Road America, where he finished P8 and P17, respectively, in Practice 1 and Practice 2. Nonetheless, coming into qualifying, the engineers at RLL were confident in the pace of the car and set the optimal strategy for Foster.

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Despite being on the used alternate tires for the Fast 6, Foster was able to put a laptime good enough for pole position. Reflecting on his final lap, the rookie said,

“When we did the last run, again, we were just conserving reds. We were in the Fast Six. Top six starting spot for us is awesome alone. We just ran out, did out-lap and push on the used reds. By the time I went through turn one, I was about 2/10ths up, then maintained that throughout the lap. Gained about a 10th or so in a couple corners. The reds held on really, really well clearly. Yeah, still a little bit in shock.”

Alex Palou starts alongside the rookie with Kyle Kirkwood and Scott McLaughlin starting behind Foster in row 2.

