AJ Foyt Racing boss breaks silence on rumors about David Malukas replacing Will Power at Team Penske

AJ Foyt Racing Team Principal Larry Foyt has shared his side of the rumors about David Malukas potentially replacing Will Power at Team Penske in 2026. Power is in the last year of his contract, and even though the two-time champion has been the team's best performer this season, Penske seemingly wants to build a future star in Malukas rather than extend the 44-year-old's stay.

Malukas drives for AJ Foyt Racing, but is on a Team Penske contract. Essentially, his No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet is paid for by the Roger Penske-owned team. Moreover, AJFR also has a technical alliance with Penske, allowing David Malukas a decent platform to prove himself.

Though Penske won't announce its decision about Will Power's contract before the season finale in Nashville, Foyt has to have all bases covered. In a recent interview with RACER, Larry Foyt spoke about Malukas' presence and contribution to the team.

"David's been great to have, no doubt, got a lot of talent, and really quick. Definitely a funny, interesting guy. He cracks me up. And then he’s done a great job."

Foyt emphasized that he would love to have the 23-year-old prodigy in 2026, but indicated that the final call would lie in Team Penske's hands.

"Would love to keep them around for another year; not sure about what's going to happen there, but we'll just see and keep working on things. And if that's not the way it's going to be, that'll be okay, and we'll keep going," the 48-year-old former driver added.

While Will Power's IndyCar future remains uncertain, the possibility of him swapping seats with David Malukas to join Foyt remains open.

David Malukas' final stance on Team Penske switch rumors

David Malukas shakes hands with Will Power at the IndyCar Iowa Race Weekend - Source: Getty

Ahead of the Grand Prix of Portland from August 8 to 10, speculation about David replacing Will Power at Team Penske in 2026 grew multifold. The 23-year-old had Gallagher, one of Penske's main sponsors, as his primary sponsor for the Portland race weekend.

When asked about that link, he shrugged it off, saying that Penske and Foyt's technical alliance also extended to sponsorships. When explicitly goaded about his and Power's contract situation, Malukas had a firm reply. He highlighted his commitment to AJ Foyt Racing, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"No, from my side it's same old, same old. As of right now, I signed a multi-year deal with Foyt. That's kind of where the trajectory goes right now."

Despite his statement, the consensus in the IndyCar paddock has grown to believe that Malukas will Power in 2026. Where the latter goes remains to be seen, but veteran Graham Rahal has identified Andretti Global as the "most likely" destination.

