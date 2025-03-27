AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas enjoys coffee with mystery girl

David Malukas shared a photo of himself enjoying a coffee date with a mystery lady on Wednesday, March 26. The 23-year-old was recently involved in the IndyCar Thermal Grand Prix race, finishing 18th at the California event.

The AJ Foyt Racing star took to social media to share a pic alongside the undisclosed girl in Downtown Chicago. Malukas, who heralded the 2024 IndyCar season after missing a large part of the campaign due to suffering torn ligaments and a dislocated left wrist in a mountain biking accident, appeared to be hinting at the start of a potential relationship. However, he hasn't confirmed it yet.

The former HMD Motorsports star, who burst onto the IndyCar scene in 2022, has been one of several drivers whose relationship status has remained unknown to the media.

In a photo shared on his Instagram story, the mystery lady’s hands were spotted holding a cup containing coffee. Whether the former Dale Coyne driver will share glimpses of the mystery lady in the future remains to be seen.

Still taken from David Malukas' Instagram story. Image: @davidmalukas via Instagram

In the meantime, Malukas—like several other drivers who have had a far-from-impressive start to the 2025 IndyCar season—will aim for a better outing at the next race in California in round three of the season.

The former Arrow McLaren driver finished 13th at the season-opening race and failed to improve at the Thermal Club race. The 23-year-old, however, will fancy his chances of a better outing at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach—a race he failed to partake in during the 2024 season.

David Malukas speaks on losing his Arrow McLaren seat

David Malukas during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

David Malukas recently recalled what it felt like to lose his Arrow McLaren seat during the 2024 season. The Lithuanian-American racer suffered a mountain biking accident ahead of the start of the season, which sidelined him for over three months.

The former Dale Coyne driver was subsequently released from his contract at Arrow McLaren after his prolonged recovery.

Reflecting on the incident in an interview with Fan Amp, the 23-year-old stressed how difficult it was to deal with losing his seat.

“Losing my ride at the time and having to deal with it—once the ride was lost, I still didn't really know where my hand was going to be at or what was going to happen. So it was almost like I achieved what was my dream, and then I lost it all in an instant," Malukas said.

"So, it was a very scary few months, but from that point on, I said, 'Look, you know what? It's not the end of the world. There are still opportunities.' I reached out to IndyCar, and I managed to do some social stuff with them for the month of May. I said, 'I'm going to show myself around the paddock."

David Malukas, however, would get a shot at competing during the 2024 campaign after signing a short-term deal with Meyer Shank Racing, where he raced in the final 10 Grands Prix of the season. The two-time IndyCar podium finisher eventually joined AJ Foyt Racing for the 2025 season.

