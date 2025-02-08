"AJ Foyt Racing could make big waves," claims IndyCar insider ahead of 2025 season

The Speedway Indiana-based AJ Foyt Racing could prove to be the dark horse in the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season. This is as per the former F1 turned IndyCar insider Will Buxton.

As per the well-known British journalist, AJ Foyt Racing's drivers Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas could attract several eyeballs in the competitive 17-race season. Shedding light on the same via IndyCar's official X account, Buxton said:

"Hello folks, Will Buxton here for the NTT IndyCar series looking towards the 2025 season and a team that could make big waves. AJ Foyt Racing has two drivers everyone is going to be keeping their eyes on."

He added:

"Santino Ferrucci has marked himself out as a no-nonsense racer who loves getting his elbows out and really does not mind upsetting his rival. He is wickedly fast on ovals but he has also got the aggression to be a challenger on road and street tracks. His first pole at Portland proved that he is also on the path to getting his qualifying sorted."

Santino Ferrucci ended the 2024 IndyCar season in ninth place with 367 points to his name.

AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas is a racer 'tipped for the very top"

While Will Buxton has talked up Santino Ferrucci, he has also via the same post talked about AJ Foyt Racing's other driver. The 23-year-old David Malukas is expected to take the seat up to Penske if and when a seat opens up on the team.

"In David Malukas, they have a racer tipped for the very top. Almost everyone expects him to take the step up to Penske if and when a seat becomes available. He didn't have it easy 2024, as he recovered from his early-season wrist injury but his late-season resurgence, I think has set him on a really strong path for 2025."

Alongside the strong drivers, Buxton also views AJ Foyt Racing's technical partnership with Penske as a positive factor heading into 2025.

"And that technical alliance between Foyt and Penske, sees Foyt entering 2025 with high hopes. We roll to green on St. Pete on March 2nd live on Fox."

AJ Foyt Racing is on an upward trajectory in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. Ferrucci's ninth place gives optimism to the team heading into 2025 and their partnership with Penske could also bear fruit if things go well.

The Speedway, Indiana-based team has been operating in IndyCar since 1996. Moreover, its owner AJ Foyt, is himself a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, the 1972 Daytona 500 winner, the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, and a two-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner.

