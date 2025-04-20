Al Unser Jr dives into his family's close relationship with "true legend" Mario Andretti

Al Unser Jr and Mario Andretti were the co-Grand Marshals at the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as the race celebrated its 50th Anniversary. The 63-year-old reflected on sharing the honor with the IndyCar and F1 champion as he detailed his family's relationship with the motorsport legend.

Al Unser Jr and Mario Andretti were two of the most successful drivers at the Long Beach circuit. Unser Jr won six races at the track, whereas Andretti won four, three in IndyCar and one when the circuit was on the F1 calendar.

The 63-year-old featured in the latest episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast as the host asked Unser Jr. what it was like to share the stage with Mario Andretti at Long Beach. Al Unser Jr revealed how Andretti had always been close with his family since he was teammates with the 63-year-old’s father, Al Unser Sr.

Speaking about the close relationship and getting honored alongside Andretti, Al Unser Jr said,

“I think it's great. I love hanging out with Mario. He's definitely a character that my family, I grew up with and him being teammates with my dad, with Valzant, Parnelli, Jones Racing and all that kind of stuff.” (9:25 onwards)

“And, you know, we've known... Our families have known each other for many, many years. And for us to go up and for both of us to have the success that we did here at Long Beach and then to be honored is a great honor and I love being next to him...... he is a true legend,” he added

Mario and Al Unser gave the iconic “Drivers, start your engines” command at the 2025 Long Beach Grand Prix as the Grand Marshal of the event. Mario Andretti was recently appointed by the Cadillac F1 team as the Director of the board.

Al Unser Jr compared Long Beach GP to Monaco GP

The Long Beach Grand Prix is arguably the most iconic street race in North America, and second in the world only to the Monaco GP. The race at Monte Carlo has been on the F1 calendar since the beginning of the series in 1950. However, with the wider and heavier cars not providing any considerable racing action around the streets of Monaco, reports suggest that the race might fall off the F1 calendar.

Al Unser Jr was questioned whether Long Beach will become the most iconic street race if Monaco falls off the calendar, to which he replied, (via Pit Pass Indy)

“Well, you know, I've always said that because the Monaco Grand Prix is your first city street race and it was a stand alone. If that's the father of street racing, the Long Beach Grand Prix is the mother of street racing. And so I just hope these two, Monaco and Long Beach, keep going well into the future.” (6:49 onwards)

The Long Beach street circuit was first used for the 1975 Formula 5000 race and was added to the F1 calendar the very next year. Due to financial struggles, the race promoter moved away from F1 and signed with IndyCar in the mid-80s.

