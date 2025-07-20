Alex Palou admits Andretti rivals Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood were in ‘another league’ at Toronto

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his qualifying at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. He also spoke about his Andretti Global rivals Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood and their qualifying sessions.

Ad

The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He qualified for the race on Sunday in second place. This marked his career-best start at Toronto, as he had previously never qualified in the top-10 at this track. This also marked his sixth front-row start for this season.

While talking to media post-qualifying, Alex Palou was asked if he was happy with the results from the session. He responded by saying, (via ASAP Sports)

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I mean, Colton and Kyle, they've been like on another league this weekend. To be second and to be a bit closer than what we started this morning or in P1 or anything, it's really good."

The Spaniard put in a lap at the average speed of 106.968 mph. Meanwhile, his Andretti Global rivals Herta and Kirkwood qualified in first and sixth, respectively. Alex Plaou has never won at this track and will be looking forward to changing that come Sunday.

Ad

The three-time series champion has had a spectacular 2025 season. He has won seven of the 12 races held so far this season and is currently leading the championship with a massive 129 points gap.

Alex Palou talks about his Mid-Ohio disappointment

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio after losing out to his teammate, Scott Dixon. Palou made an unfortunate mistake that cost him the victory.

Ad

The Spaniard missed the entry on turn nine, which sent him wide on the exit on lap 85 out of the 90 lap race. As Palou regained control of his car, he was overtaken by his teammate, Scott Dixon, who eventually took the victory.

While in an interview with Curt Cavin, an IndyCar staff writer, the three-time series champion spoke about the race outcome and how it will take only a few hours to get over the results. He said, ( via IndyCar.com)

Ad

“That’s why probably it's not going to take two days to recover (from throwing away Sunday’s race). It's going to take just a couple of hours. It’s still an amazing result, finishing second, running up front, leading 75 laps, getting the pole, and just running really, really fast all weekend. It's been amazing and (extended) the points lead as well.”

Despite the minor set back, Alex Palou still leads the drivers' championship with a comfortable margin of 129 points over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in second place. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is currently eyeing his fourth IndyCar Series title in five years and his third consecutive series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.