Alex Palou breaks his silence after Will Power’s Mid-Ohio confrontation

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about the incident that occurred after the second practice session. Team Penske's Will Power confronted the Spaniard after the latter hindered his fast lap.

Ad

On Saturday, July 5, during the second practice session, the Australian driver got somewhat blocked by Palou after he exited the pit lane. After the practice session, Power marched up to the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver and confronted him on the pit road about the incident.

In line with this, Alex Palou was questioned by the media if he knew why Will Power was mad at him. To which the three-time IndyCar Series champion replied by saying, (via Bob Pockrass on X)

Ad

Trending

"Look, I think if you look at Practice 1 or 2, everybody is complaining about traffic, and we're all angry that we don't get clear laps. But maybe he thought we did something personal to him. For sure that was not the intention. I don't know if you saw, but I was always like a second or two seconds in front of him. He was just having to back off. I never tried to defend or anything"

Ad

"I think he was just a little bit upset, and that's OK. But yeah, I knew that he was coming... I just didn't want to start to get into an argument. Yeah, it happens. It was my first time with him, so it's good."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Multiple drivers complained about traffic and not getting a clear lap at the Mid-Ohio track during the two practice sessions. The practice sessions also had multiple yellows and reds during its run.

Alex Palou speaks about being grumpy with Chip Ganassi Racing's Team Manager's strategy calls

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race at Road America. He also highlighted why he was grumpy about the strategy calls made earlier in the race by the team manager.

Ad

Palou started the race in second place and took victory after leading six laps of the 55-lap race. The Spaniard spoke about how challenging the race was. He also spoke about why he got grumpy with Berry Wanser, the team manager,i

and his race strategist, regarding the strategy calls he made early into the race. He said, (via ASAP Sports)

"I didn't agree with Barry's strategy call. I got to be grumpy for a couple of laps, and then I saw it was working out, and I started saying thank you again. It was interesting, but for sure, we got the win because of the team that we had on both pit stops and strategy. They made it look really good, and HRC that gave us the mileage we needed to gamble and to make it with that stop that we did."

Alex Palou is currently leading the drivers' championship with 386 points to his name. He is chasing his fourth IndyCar Series Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.