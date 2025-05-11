Alex Palou calls out conspiracists while revealing eagerness to get a maiden oval win

Alex Palou has won four of the five races held so far in the 2025 season. While many have heeded the Spaniard's potential to make history, others have looked at his clean slate of being unable to win an oval race.

This led some to question whether the reigning champion even wants to compete in ovals, which Palou has dismissed by expressing his eagerness to claim his maiden oval win.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has entered 86 races in the top class of open-wheel racing in the United States. Out of these 86 race starts, Palou has won 15 races distributed between street circuits and road courses.

However, many synonymize IndyCar with oval racing, which has been the lingering problem that Palou has countered in his six years in the sport. The 28-year-old has been unable to win a single race around an oval, leading many to claim that he is still a long way off from the greats.

This has even led fans to speculate whether Alex Palou wants to stay away from oval racing, as it is his weak link. But, the triple champion has retaliated at such comments by expressing his eagerness to get an oval win under his belt, as he said in the post-race press conference at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix:

“Honestly, yes, I cannot wait. Yeah, there's people that think that I don't want to go to ovals, but it's the opposite. I want to get there so I have chances to win. I think last year we were close. Iowa we finished second, and we were leading for a good part of the race, but couldn't really get it. Will got it. Yeah, I can't wait to get back on ovals, especially this one, and try and win our first one.”

After winning the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix, Palou became the first driver since Sebastian Bourdais to have won four of the first five races in a season.

Alex Palou remains grounded despite his impressive start to the 2025 campaign

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While being on a consistent roll might take some close to arrogance, the CGR driver is still far away from it. Alex Palou often celebrates with his team at the podium and enjoys it to the fullest.

Reflecting on his method to stay grounded, the 28-year-old said in the post-race press conference:

"The past two years I enjoy it a lot more than I used to. I think 2022 was a hard year that we didn't win until the last race of the season. I struggle a little bit also off track. That made me realize how amazing it is to have cool moments. Then being a dad also made everything so much better."

Alex Palou has a 97-point lead after the first five races and looks set to kill two birds with one stone at the Indy 500 on May 25.

