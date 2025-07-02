Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing crew receive 2024 IndyCar championship rings

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou and the crew recently received their 2024 IndyCar championship rings. The team posted about it on its social media accounts.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Chip Ganassi Racing team uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The post had four pictures. The first was of the ring, while the second was of Chip Ganassi alongside three-time IndyCar champion Palou. The third slide showed Palou posing with the ring on his finger, while the last was a picture of the Championship ring in the box. Chip Ganassi Racing captioned the post:

"It was a good day at the CGR shop 😎 Team members received their 2024 Championship rings today"

This marked Alex Palou's third championship ring. Joseten, a jewelry store that also makes rings and trophies for other sports, usually designs these rings.

The three-time IndyCar Series champion has had a spectacular start to his 2025 campaign. He won six out of the nine races held so far and is leading the championship by a 93-point margin. He also made history this season by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou speaks about disagreeing with Chip Ganassi Racing's team manager's strategy calls

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his victory at Road America. He revealed that he was grumpy about the strategy calls made earlier in the race.

The 28-year-old was back to his winning streak after missing out on standing on the top step of the podium two races in a row. He led six of the 55 laps to take victory.

Post-race, Alex Palou was questioned about his race while talking to the media. The Spaniard spoke about how challenging the race was. He also spoke about how he was grumpy with Barry Wanser, the team manager at Chip Ganassi Racing, due to the strategy calls made early on in the race. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I didn't agree with Barry's strategy call. I got to be grumpy for a couple of laps, and then I saw it was working out, and I started saying thank you again. It was interesting, but for sure, we got the win because of the team that we had on both pit stops and strategy. They made it look really good, and HRC that gave us the mileage we needed to gamble and to make it with that stop that we did."

With this victory, Palou earned his 17th win in the IndyCar Series, putting him in the top 30 for most wins. He is currently leading the 2025 season and is chasing his fourth title.

