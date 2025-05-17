Alex Palou claims Josef Newgarden is the "favorite" for Indy 500 despite winning 4 of 5 races

Reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, doesn't see himself as the favorite in the 2025 Indy 500 despite winning four of the opening five races this year.

Palou has said hat Team Penske's Josef Newgarden has the best chance of triumphing in the 200-lap event, saying in an interaction at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

"Yeah, I don't think we are the favorites. For sure, not. We have never won here so. ... I feel we can win, but I don't think you can look at us as the favorite. I think Josef is the favorite, obviously, he has won back-to-back," Palou said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden has pulled off a couple of sensational drives in the Indy 500. He won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the event and is looking to become the first driver to win the event three times consecutively. In 2024, Alex Palou finished P5 at the event.

Alex Palou heading into Indy 500 following IMS road course win

While Alex Palou has played down his chances of triumphing in next week's Indy 500, he has been in red-hot form this year. Hiis most recent win came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the road course race.

Palou has the winning feeling behind him going into the Indy 500 (IMS oval track). Following his SONSIO GP triumph, he said (via IndyCar):

"I cannot describe the amazing season we’ve had so far. I owe everything to the team, Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates, everybody who is working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable."

In the 2025 IndyCar season, Alex Palou has managed 248 points in the drivers' standings, winning the St. Petersburg race, Thermal Club race, Children's of Alabama Indy GP and the SONSIO GP.

On Day 2 of the ongoing proceedings at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (build-up to the Indy 500), Palou clocked in a lap time of 00:39.5524 at a top speed of 227.546 mph.

While the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has deemed Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion) as the favorite for the Indy 500, he's not behind in the running for victory in the May 25 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.