Alex Palou comes clean on controversial smirk during Team Penske’s prep on Josef Newgarden’s Indy 500 car: “I was just trying to be funny” 

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou was spotted smiling at the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet entry of Josef Newgarden during the Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying, a few minutes before the cars were withdrawn. Palou has now come out and clarified himself on the controversial smirk.

Newgarden and Will Power's Indy 500 IndyCars were withdrawn from the Top 12 qualifying session after the technical team found the cars to violate the technical regulations. They had a modified attenuator in which the seam was filled, which theoretically would've given the team an aerodynamic advantage.

Following the technical inspection, as Team Penske was informed of the violation, they started to work on the #2 and #12 cars, and ground down the seam that was filled in. Palou was standing by Newgarden's car while the same was happening, and was spotted smiling.

Alex Palou, during the Indy 500 press conference on May 22, 2025, clarified that he was smiling "just trying to be funny," and not because he knew what was wrong with the Team Penske car. However, the Spaniard did admit to being suspicious as Penske were working on the attenuator, which isn't allowed once the car makes it to the pit lane.

A reporter suggested that Palou’s video of smirking had made the rounds on social media since the incident happened. The reporter questioned whether Palou felt bad about smiling after the Team Penske fallout.

“No, no. I mean, honestly, I was there like 10 minutes before Fast 12. That was Fast 12, right? I was the last car. Josef's car was right in front of us. I was just focused on my qualifying. Before getting into the car, I saw a lot of movement there,” replied Alex Palou.

“I know that you're allowed to change front wing, rear wing, but nothing else. I was just there, just trying to be funny. I asked if they were trying to cheat. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't get an answer there. Then suddenly I found what was going on.

“But I honestly didn't know what was going on. I just tried to be funny that moment. Yeah, I mean, that's a sorry. I was not trying to put a finger in the thing that was going on, so yeah,” he added.

According to the initial rumors, Chip Ganassi Racing tipped IndyCar about Team Penske's modified attenuator. These rumors, in combination with Palou’s smirking video, made the rounds on social media amid the Penske controversy.

“Hopefully we can change it quick”: Alex Palou reflects on not having an IndyCar oval victory

Alex Palou has been racing in IndyCar for over five years and has won three championships, but hasn't yet won an IndyCar oval race. Ahead of the iconic oval race at the Indy 500, a reporter asked about his take on not winning an oval race. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver replied:

“I, mean, I want to win at an oval. Trust me, I'm trying hard. But yeah, it takes time, I guess.”

“There's been many, many people that have taken a lot of years to win this race or to win on ovals. Yeah, hopefully we can change it quick,” he added.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

Alex Palou will start the 2025 Indy 500 in the second row after he qualified P6. The CGR of Palou and Scott Dixon looked strong around the 2.5-mile oval and will have a shot at winning the iconic race.

