Alex Palou comes clean on ugly McLaren lawsuit and repaying Chip Ganassi's faith in IndyCar

Alex Palou took his time to share his take on the 2023 McLaren saga (ongoing in court) and has also highlighted the support of Chip Ganassi Racing during that period. In 2022, the papaya outfit announced that they had signed Palou for the 2023 IndyCar season and that he was also going to serve as an F1 reserve driver for them.

Alex Palou even tested McLaren’s F1 car and participated in a practice session at the Circuit of the Americas in 2022. After initially agreeing on a deal with the team, it came to light that he was going to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing. In line with the contractual disputes, McLaren is seeking at least $30 million.

Via the Divebomb YouTube channel, Palou has recently come clean on the ordeal and has also talked about Chip Ganassi Racing's faith in him: He said:

"Yeah, I mean it was tough, it was not easy for me, for the team, for anybody. And I said once I got the opportunity, back to just kind of get back to the family and kind of say sorry. The way of saying sorry was just not by saying it. It was just by giving back the results and giving as many wins and championships as many good moments to the tea, but especially, to Chip." (12:00 onwards)

From 2023 onward, Alex Palou has proved to be a huge menace for the other IndyCar teams on the race track. He consecutively won the drivers' championship in 2023 and 2024. Moreover, during the ongoing campaign, he is currently sitting at the top of the drivers' standings.

Chip Ganassi Racing operations manager says Alex Palou gives various 'options' to the outfit in 2025

Alex Palou has been operating at an exceptionally high level in the 2025 IndyCar season with the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

The outfit's manager, Barry Wanser, is impressed with the attributes that Palou has brought to the team. He said the following after the latter's victory in Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway:

"So when you look at strategy and options during the race, whether it’s before the race or the tire choice, the starting tire, the setup of the car, and then what he has to do for us in the race to perform against everybody, he gives us all of those options." (via Motorsportweek)

The 2025 IndyCar season has only five Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar, and as things stand, Alex Palou is cruising at the front. He has so far managed to secure 515 points, whereas second-placed Pato O'Ward is on 386.

