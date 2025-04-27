Alex Palou is crystal clear about the effect of hybrid’s extra weight on his IndyCar’s behaviour

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, has explained how vulnerable the hybrid era IndyCar machines are. A decade after Formula 1 made the switch to hybrid engines, IndyCar followed suit, introducing hybrid technology, to its premier open-wheel championship. The IndyCar Series officially entered its hybrid era in July 2024 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Palou, who topped the charts at the final session of Indy 500 open testing, mentioned that the added weight of the hybrid system makes the cars more difficult to handle, and drivers are more likely to make mistakes, especially considering this was the first time the drivers used a hybrid package at the high-speed track like Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Even if you have a really good car, it's very easy to make a mistake, which then creates a gap for the guy behind to get a chance," said Palou (via allaboutindyracing.com)

Alex Palou is leading the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 142 points, and he is 34 points clear of Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood

Alex Palou made his feelings known after finishing second to Kyle Kirkwood at Long Beach

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global clinched victory at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, ending Alex Palou's perfect start to the 2025 season. Following the race, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver candidly acknowledged that he had a real opportunity to secure his third consecutive win.

Kirkwood's #27 Honda-powered Dallara, dominated the entirety of the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend. Starting from pole position, he surged towards his first victory of the season at the same track where he had claimed his maiden IndyCar win in 2017.

Alex Palou, who has been the man to beat this season, finished in second but was satisfied with the race and the extension of his lead in the points. He said:

“You never feel amazing when you finish second, but the 27 car (Kirkwood), they were fast all weekend. I had a bad start and that put us on the back foot but it’s amazing to be here. For me, to get the podium, that’s great.” (via Autoweek)

The Spaniard admitted defeat to Andretti Global's machine and Kirkwood's better management in the race, adding that he thought he had an opportunity to take the lead.

"We didn’t really have that ultimate speed the 27 car did," Palou said. "He was managing (fuel, tires, push-to-pass) and every time I was having a small chance he had just a little more pace. I’m super happy to be here. It was a great day. The last pit stop they had a slow one, it was close, I thought I was going to have a chance, but my tires weren’t 100 percent," Palou added.

The 27-driver IndyCar grid will next battle it out on May 4th at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

