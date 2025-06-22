Alex Palou delivers his verdict on Louis Foster’s breakthrough IndyCar moment

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou took part in the qualifying session held at Road America on Saturday, June 21. He also gave his verdict about rookie Louis Foster claiming pole position at the Wisconsin event.

The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. During the qualifying held on Saturday, he qualified in second place after putting in a lap of 1:44.6300. The Spaniard will be starting the race alongside rookie Louis Foster, who claimed the maiden pole position of his IndyCar career.

While talking about qualifying, Palou was questioned by the media about what getting pole position at this track might mean for Foster's career. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it's huge. First pole. Not only that, but the way he did it, it's pretty impressive. I think it's going to help him have a great result tomorrow and push him during the year. So yeah, it's cool to see."

During his previous outing at the track, Alex Palou finished in fourth place. He will be looking forward to claiming another win at a road course, having taken victory at all the road courses so far this season.

The three-time IndyCar Series champion has had a spectacular season so far. He has consistently stood on the top step of the podium or has finished in the top five. The only time he finished at the back of the grid was at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, where he was forced to retire after crashing with David Malukas.

As for the rest of his season, he has won five out of the eight races held so far and is leading the drivers' championship comfortably. He also made history by winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year, becoming the first Spaniard to do so.

Alex Palou stays calm despite two tough races

The three-time IndyCar Series Champion, Alex Palou, recently spoke about his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, where he qualified in 9th and finished the race in 8th place. Prior to that, at the Detroit Grand Prix, Palou had to retire from the race after a crash with David Malukas. Despite not winning either of the races, the 28-year-old spoke about how he does not feel any pressure.

While talking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Motorsports, Alex Palou talked about the championship fight and how the results from the last two races do not add any pressure on him. He said, (via Fox Motorsports):

"It didn't add any pressure at all just because I didn't ever think that it was done or it was ours or anything like that. I knew that we just had a perfect start of the season, and obviously you could see a big point difference."

"I expect that it's going to get very tight. It's going to make it interesting. I just hope that we are there at the end to fight for it," he added.

Alex Palou currently has 335 points to his name, 73 more than second-place Pato O'Ward.

