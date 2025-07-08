Alex Palou downplays Mid-Ohio disappointment as another IndyCar title is still in sight: It’ll take ‘couple of hours’ to recover

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio. He finished in second place behind his teammate Scott Dixon after making an unfortunate mistake.

During the race, on lap 85 of the 90-lap race, the three-time IndyCar Series champion missed the entry at turn nine, sending him wide on the exit. By the time he regained control of the race, he had been overtaken by Scott Dixon.

While talking to Curt Cavin, IndyCar staff writer, the Spaniard spoke about the race result and how it will take only a couple of hours to get over the mistake. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“That’s why probably it's not going to take two days to recover (from throwing away Sunday’s race). It's going to take just a couple of hours. It’s still an amazing result, finishing second, running up front, leading 75 laps, getting the pole, and just running really, really fast all weekend. It's been amazing and (extended) the points lead as well.”

Despite the mistake that cost him a race victory, Palou still leads the drivers' championship with a comfortable margin of 113 points over Kyle Kirkwood, who sits in second place in the championship. The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver is currently chasing his fourth IndyCar championship title.

Alex Palou opens up about his defeat at Mid-Ohio race

The championship leader Alex Palou missed out on what could have been his seventh race win this season. The Spaniard went wide in his entry into turn nine, causing him to lose the lead to his teammate and Mid-Ohio winner, Scott Dixon.

While talking to the media after the race about the incident, Alex Palou was questioned if missing out on a victory hurt more than winning. He replied by saying (via ASAP Sports)

"Yeah, for sure. I agree with that. I think when you lose -- I think we lost today. It's not like we got beaten, but we lost it, myself. Yeah, that's going to hurt a little bit. I'm hopefully going to learn from that. It's still good in a way that we got one-two; we lost it but we kept it in the team. I think that's going to keep the team happier and Chip happier."

"But yeah, for sure it hurts, man. It hurts doing a big mistake like that when you could have just -- it's easy now to just say, save a little bit there, you don't need to be on the limit. But when you're driving, you don't feel like you're that in the limit. Yeah, it'll take a couple of hours, but then at the end of the day we still finished second, still had an amazing weekend, and we should be proud about that," he added

Alex Palou led 75 laps of the race before he lost the lead. The 28-year-old has had a spectacular 2025 season, as he currently leads the championship with a comfortable margin and made history by becoming the first Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500.

