Alex Palou drops his verdict after “swapping lids with legend” and IndyCar rival Scott McLaughlin

Alex Palou has shared his excitement after exchanging helmets with fellow IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin. The swap came after the two drivers battled for victory at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida.

The two drivers, who experienced what can be dubbed as contrasting fortunes at the St. Pete race, met off the track following the Florida event. Palou won the race after starting from eighth place, while McLaughlin, who secured pole position for the Grand Prix, had to make do with a fourth-place finish on the night.

However, in the aftermath of the race, both Palou and McLaughlin met for a helmet swap. Taking to social media, the Barcelona-born Alex Palou shared his excitement about the lid swap with the Team Penske driver.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, the Chip Ganassi driver wrote:

"Swapped lids with a legend. Thanks for the trade @smclaughlin93 🙏"

The two drivers, who are household names in the world of American open-wheel racing, went head-to-head in the 2024 IndyCar Series drivers' title fight, with McLaughlin missing out on the championship after finishing just 39 points behind eventual champion Alex Palou.

Alex Palou congratulates Chip Ganassi after St. Pete win

Alex Palou during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alex Palou took a moment to congratulate his Chip Ganassi Racing team for its efforts in securing his victory at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The former Dale Coyne Racing driver started the Florida race from eighth on the grid. However, a well-executed team strategy, combined with his precise driving, saw Palou charge through the field to claim the win.

Speaking to trackside reporter Jamie Little after his victory, the 27-year-old praised his team’s performance and their ability to execute a flawless strategy at a circuit where they had previously struggled.

“What an amazing job by everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing… It’s huge. I’m super happy. Honestly, we’ve been working really, really hard. It’s been a place that we’ve struggled a lot in the past, especially me personally, so to start with a win in the 2025 season, it’s amazing,” Palou said.

The three-time IndyCar Series champion is now chasing his third consecutive title—an achievement that would see him match the legendary Dario Franchitti. The Chip Ganassi driver is also expected to see his pursuit of a third consecutive crown met with stiff competition from several other drivers, including teammate Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, and Andretti Global’s Colton Herta—who finished second in the 2024 standings—among other drivers with championship ambitions this season.

While winning the IndyCar championship is no easy feat, his victory at St. Pete provides the perfect launchpad for another title-winning campaign.

