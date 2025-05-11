Alex Palou emerges victorious in Sonsio Grand Prix - Full Results from IndyCar road course race at IMS

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou won the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix. Despite losing the race lead to Graham Rahal on Lap 1, the Spaniard was able to overtake the RLL in the second half of the race, and extended his lead to win the race by a postcode.

Ad

Pato O'Ward finished P2 after starting P8, and Will Power rounded up the final podium spot. Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon completed the top five spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alex Palou took the pole position after dominating the qualifying. Graham Rahal started the IndyCar race in P2 as Palou set a lap four-tenths faster in the Fastest 6 session. All three Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teams made it into the Fast 6 and started in the top five.

All three Andretti Global drivers failed to make it into the second round of qualifying and started outside the Top 12. The drivers took to the IMS Road Course on May 10 for 85 laps of enthralling racing and build momentum as they went into the Indy 500 weekend.

Ad

2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix highlights

Josef Newgarden came into the pits on the warm-up lap as the #2 Team Penske had a power unit issue, which put the American towards the back of the IndyCar grid after starting P6. Kyffin Simpson also faced an issue on the starting lap as the Andretti Global driver had a gearbox issue and retired from the race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Graham Rahal, who started P2, made a huge move on Alex Palou into turn 1 on the first lap and took the lead of the race, and then extended his lead. Colton Herta, on the other hand, made contact on Lap 1, which damaged his front wing, and the Andretti Global driver had to make an early pitstop for repairs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the back of the grid, Callum Ilott and Conor Daly made contact, sending the Prema driver off the track. Marcus Ericsson retired early on after having a power unit issue as he lost power and spun around, but was able to get back into the pits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou made a crucial pitstop on Lap 15 after Devlin DeFrancesco caught up to the #10 CGR driver, and the duo lost time fighting behind Rahal in the lead. Rahal made his stop on Lap 21 and managed to come out in the lead, ahead of Palou in P2.

22 laps into the race, with the IndyCar drivers making the first pit stops, the top five were Rahal, Palou, McLaughlin, DeFrancesco, and Pato O'Ward. Louis Foster, after starting, P3 dropped to P7 after pitstop troubles.

Ad

Felix Rosenqvist spun as he tried to overtake Rinus VeeKay on the outside of Turn 7 on Lap 22. As the MSR IndyCar driver applied power, he spun the rear wheels and spun the car around and losing positions, putting him back in P20.

Graham Rahal caught up to lapped traffic of Jacob Abel by lap 35 and was on the team radio explaining his frustration. The RLL driver used a lot of his push to pass but wasn't able to get past Abel, and Palou caught up.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahal and Palou pitted on Lap 41 as the two fought for the lead of the IndyCar race in the pits. The RLL driver was just able to maintain the lead as Scott McLaughlin, who pitted a lap earlier, was just a second behind.

Christian Lundgaard was given a drive-through penalty on Lap 40 for cutting the white line on the exit of the pit as he locked up. Colton Herta, who was a lap down after the wing change on Lap 1, passed McLaughlin and Palou in an attempt to unlap himself.

Ad

Devlin DeFrancesco faced an issue during his second pitstop as his IndyCar stalled, and the RLL driver dropped positions.

50 laps into the race, the top five were - Graham Rahal, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O'Ward, and Will Power. Kyle Kirkwood, who started P21, got up to P6 but had to put on the harder tire for the last stint.

After following Rahal closely for over 10 laps, Alex Palou got past the RLL driver on Lap 58. The #10 CGR got alongside Rahal on the back straight, braked later for the chicane, and passed the #15 RLL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Graham Rahal got onto the radio and started complaining about the rear tires. Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin caught up to the RLL in a few laps as Palou sprinted away and created a six-second lead in just five laps.

The #15 RLL driver came in for his final pitstop on Lap 63 and had a slow pitstop, putting the chances of an IndyCar podium finish to bed. The top five soon reacted to Rahal's pitstop and came in within the next couple of laps.

Ad

With the final pit stops done and just under 20 laps of running left, Alex Palou led the race, followed by Pato O'Ward in P2. Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, and Graham Rahal completed the top five.

With 16 laps to go, a caution came out as David Malukas #4 AJ Foyt Racing parked up on the side of the track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The race restarted with 13 laps to go as Palou maintained his lead despite pressure from O'Ward. With 10 laps to go, the Spaniard was able to stretch out his lead to 2.5 seconds.

The #10 CGR crossed the line in P1, followed by Pato O'Ward and Will Power finishing on the podium. McLaughlin and Dixon completed the top five.

Alex Palou wins the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS and extends championship lead

Alex Palou started the race on pole position, and despite losing the lead on lap 1, was able to overtake Rahal later in the race, maintain the lead after the late caution restart, and win the race.

Ad

The #10 CGR driver extended his lead in the IndyCar championship as he won his fourth race of the season. Speaking with FOX Sports after the race, Palou said:

“Yeah, I mean, I cannot describe the amazing season we had so far. I mean, I owe everything to the team. Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates and everybody that is working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. So, yeah, it's amazing. It's unbelievable. Hopefully we get to stay here again in a couple of weeks for the biggest race of the year and, yeah. Cannot say anything else and just, thank you.”

Ad

Full Results from the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Below are the driver classifications for the 2025 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix.

P1 #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P2 #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P3 #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

P4 #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

P5 #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

P6 #15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P7 #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P8 #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

P9 #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

P10 #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

P11 #45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P12 #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

P13 #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P14 #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P15 #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P16 #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

P17 #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

P18 #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

P19 #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

P20 #14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P21 #77: Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

P22 #90 Callum Ilott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet

P23 #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

P24 #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

P25 #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

P26 #28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

P27 #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.