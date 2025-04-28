Alex Palou emphasizes the double-edged sword of IndyCar's hybrid system for the Indy 500

Following the Indy 500 open test, three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou detailed the potential impact of the hybrid power unit on the overtaking for the greatest spectacle in racing. The Spaniard labelled the hybrid system as a double-edged sword as he reflected on the test.

The Indy 500 open test took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from April 23 to April 24. The test was segregated into multiple sessions, which included high boost qualifying runs and race runs. The test was the first time that the drivers got the opportunity to drive the hybrid IndyCar around the 2.5-mile oval.

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Although hybrid systems were introduced last year, IndyCar decided to run the 2024 Indy 500 with the non-hybrid engines. With the testing done, many drivers detailed how the hybrid system made the car heavier and difficult around the corners.

Alex Palou was among the drivers who detailed the impact of the hybrid engine's extra weight. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was questioned about how the same would impact overtaking maneuvers and whether the extra power from the system is enough to compensate for the weight.

“It's tougher to drive, it's a lot easier to see people doing mistakes. I think in the past two or three years, it was super easy that if you were comfortable with your car, you just stay there, don't go 100%, wait for the car in front to do a mistake, then you go,” said Alex Palou.

“Now, even if you are comfortable and you have a really good car, it's very easy to do a mistake, which then creates a gap for the guy behind to get a chance. I don't think the weight helps, but I think the weight helps because it's so difficult, that creates opportunities,” he added

The hybrid system, which includes the battery and the motors, nearly added 100 lbs to the car. All the weight is added near the back end of the car. The Indy 500 test saw experienced drivers like Takuma Sato binning the car into the wall as the rear end stepped out.

Alex Palou on the Indy 500 win being the “first goal” for the 2025 season

Alex Palou joined IndyCar five seasons ago and has already managed to win three championships in a short span of time. However, the Spaniard still doesn't have a win around an oval, let alone the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou mentioned that winning the Indy 500 is one of the first agendas for him and the team this season, as he said:

“That's what I'm looking for. That's what I think about every day. So, it's a focus now, it's the first goal we have for the season. We've been preparing as much as possible. Myself, personally, but also the team; try and have faster cars.”

"What it's gonna take? Everything, man. You know like its 200 laps, its 500 miles. You need luck but you need precision. You need hard work, you need to never give up. So it's gonna be tough but we're gonna keep on knocking on that door until it opens or until we take it (down)," he added.

Alex Palou showed good speed at the open test, clocking in 223.993 MPH on his fastest lap and finishing P5 on the final day of testing.

