Alex Palou finds new primary sponsor for Alabama Indy GP as Honda replaces DHL

Honda Racing Corporation has released a new livery for reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou's No. 10 car. Honda will replace DHL as the primary sponsor for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in a one-off partnership for the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from May 2 to 4.

Instead of the yellow and red DHL branding, Palou's No. 10 CGR Honda will carry the white, blue and red colors to represent Honda Racing Corporation. In a press release, President of HRC USA, David Salters, shared his feelings about this unique partnership, where the IndyCar engine manufacturer will become a primary sponsor too, for one race weekend. He said (via Honda Racing News):

"We are excited to be the primary partner on the #10 CGR Honda at Barber Motorsports Park. We’ve had a very successful long-term partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, and both of us have seen a lot of success from that collaboration.

"Alex Palou has done an incredible job the last few years, and to kick off this 2025 season and coming on board the No. 10 car seemed like a great opportunity for visibility around the HRC brand and our new performance parts business."

Palou's relationship with Honda has been full of success. He has been driving in Honda-powered cars since his first season in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing in 2020. Since joining Chip Ganassi Racing and piloting the No. 10 Honda in 2021, the Spaniard has stood on 34 podiums, including 13 race wins, culminating in three championships.

This new HRC livery was previously run by F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda in a crossover event in Las Vegas last year. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon coached him during the showrun.

CGR owner Chip Ganassi hopes for the Honda partnership to further propel Alex Palou's dominance

Alex Palou began the 2025 IndyCar season by stamping his authority from the word go. He won back-to-back races at St. Petersburg and the Thermal Club and secured a P2 finish behind Kyle Kirkwood at the Long Beach Grand Prix. He is leading the championship with a 34-point gap to Kirkwood.

Chip Ganassi, owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, spoke about the team's rich history with Honda and his expectations for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

"Over the years, we have had many successes working with Honda, winning multiple championships and Indianapolis 500s. We are looking forward to partnering with them at Barber on the No. 10, and hope Alex and the team will continue their successful start to the year," Ganassi said in the HRC press release.

Alex Palou has a successful IndyCar past at Alabama. The No. 10 driver has finished in the Top 5 in all four appearances in the race at Barber Motorsports Park, including his first career win on his debut at the circuit with CGR in 2021. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin has won consecutively at the circuit in the previous two runnings in 2023 and 2024.

