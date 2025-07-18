Alex Palou gives a clear-cut counter to fans labeling his IndyCar dominance 'boring’

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou came into the 2025 IndyCar season as the defending champion and stormed away to the lead of the American open-wheel racing series. However, some fans have labelled Palou's 2025 dominance as boring on social media, and the driver has responded to the view.

Palou leads the IndyCar championship with 515 points to his name, which includes seven wins in the first 12 races of the season. Pato O'Ward is his closest rival in the series, who sits second in the championship on 386 points, 129 points behind the Spaniard.

Palou began the season with five wins in the first six races, which included the Indy 500 victory (Alex’s first win on an oval). In the next six races, he won another couple of races, with Kyle Kirkwood also taking two victories, and Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward getting a victory each.

While many claimed the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s dominance as boring, Alex Palou came out on the DIVEBOMB IndyCar podcast and countered the claims. The Spaniard detailed how it might look on paper that he's dominated the season, when in reality, it's been closer. He said:

“I think they need to watch the race. If you've looked at the races, there's not been any race where I started first and led all the way. None. Like even at Mid-Ohio where it looked that way, I went out and decided to throw the win.

“If you look at the end result, maybe you can say, ‘There’s been seven times the same winner and then three times for Kirkwood, only one for Scott and one for Pato.’ But if you look at the races, it's been super unpredictable.”

Alex Palou went on to give the example from the most recent race at Iowa to back his claim. At Iowa, it was back and forth between him and Josef Newgarden for the race win before the final caution turned the result in his favor.

Alex Palou’s Iowa win puts him within striking distance of AJ Foyt and Al Unser’s record

Alex Palou started the 2025 IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway on pole position but lost the lead to Josef Newgarden. However, the final pitstop was crucial with the Team Penske driver opting for the undercut. A caution right after Newgarden's pitstop put Palou at an advantage, and he went on to win the race.

The Iowa Race 2 win was Palou's seventh win of the season. AJ Foyt and Al Unser hold the record for the most wins in an IndyCar season with 10 each during the 1964 and 1970 seasons, respectively.

With five races to go, Alex Palou not only has the opportunity to equal the record but to surpass it. Given the Spaniard's form and the fact that he's previously won at two of the remaining five venues (Portland and Laguna Seca), Palou is within striking distance of the record number of wins in a season.

