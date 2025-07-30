Alex Palou “in a league of his own” amid dominant season as per IndyCar team owner

Alex Palou’s incredible form through the 2025 IndyCar season has continued to generate a buzz, and even team boss Chip Ganassi could not help but air his thoughts on the form of the 28-year-old. The motorsports chief recently lauded Palou following his drive in the recent race at Laguna Seca.The Barcelona native, who is on course to clinch his fourth series championship in five seasons with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, further strengthened his chances with a dominant victory at the IndyCar Monterey event. Reacting to Palou’s win following the Grand Prix, the 67-year-old team boss, as quoted by IndyCar on FOX, stated:“[Palou] is in a league of his own. There are a lot of great drivers out there, and we have been fortunate to have a lot of them. And this guy’s right at the top.”Indeed, the 2025 campaign in particular has been a remarkable one for Alex Palou. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie has so far clinched eight victories in 14 races — the most of any driver since the 2007 campaign. Palou is also within reach of rewriting IndyCar history, as he could become the first driver to claim 11 wins in a season if he wins the remaining three races on the calendar.How Alex Palou reacted after winning at Laguna SecaAlex Palou earlier reacted following his race win at the IndyCar Monterey Grand Prix. The Barcelona native took to his social media to share his thoughts following his victory at Laguna Seca.The 28-year-old, who had entered the race weekend with his championship lead cut to 99 points by Pato O’Ward, put in a dominant drive to extend his points tally over the Arrow McLaren driver. Taking to his X account to share his thoughts following his performance at the road course event, Palou wrote:“WOW! 8th WIN OF THE SEASON! 🏆 What an amazing weekend and effort from everyone at @CGRTeams and thank you to all the fans for the incredible support!!!! 🙌”The win at Laguna Seca saw Alex Palou not only extend his championship lead over O’Ward to 121 points but also deliver one of the most dominant drives of the 2025 season so far. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver qualified in pole position, clocked the fastest lap in every sector of the undulating road course track and led the most laps during the race on Sunday (July 27).Palou has also moved closer to securing his fourth IndyCar Series championship, and the 28-year-old could well clinch the Astor Cup crown with another race victory at the Grand Prix of Portland at the Portland International Raceway — another road course race he won during the 2021 and 2023 campaigns, respectively.