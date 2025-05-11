Alex Palou makes emotions known after etching his name beside Sebastien Bourdais with his historic feat

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou won the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. With this win, he became the first driver since Sebastian Bourdias in 2006 to win four of the initial five races of the season. Palou opened up about his feelings after this historic feat.

The 28-year-old put in a lap of 1:48:000 seconds and finished the race 5.4840 seconds ahead of the Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward. Following the race, in a conversation with IndyCar's Paul Kelly, Palou expressed his feelings about winning the Grand Prix and becoming only the second driver to achieve four wins in the first five races of the season. He said,

"I cannot describe the amazing season we’ve had so far. I owe everything to the team, Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates, everybody who is working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable.”

The Spaniard started from pole position but lost the lead as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal dove on the inside to take the lead of the race, which he held till lap 58. The defending champion led 29 out of the 85 laps of the race.

As of now, Alex Palou has a comfortable gap of 97 points between him and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood. The three-time series champion now has his eyes set on the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25. Palou has never won at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' but will be looking to changing that this year.

Alex Palou looks back on his IndyCar journey after achieving a rare feat at the Barber Motorsports Park

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his IndyCar journey after his victory at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4. He also achieved the rare feat of leading 1000 laps in IndyCar.

Palou put up a dominant race as he led 81 out of 91 laps of the race. Christian Lundgaard was 16 seconds behind Palou. While talking to the media in the post-race press conference, Alex Palou was asked if he had ever thought of achieving such success at a young age. The 28-year-old reflected on his IndyCar journey and replied, saying,

"No, absolutely not. My goal was to be an IndyCar driver. "Then (it) was just to be an IndyCar race winner or a person that could fight for wins and sometimes for championships." (0:11 onwards)

"Yeah, I don't think that I'm in a normal position. I'm aware that I'm very lucky to be in the position I am today, to be surrounded by a great team, being able to fight for wins every single weekend. Yeah, I don't know how long is that going to continue, but hopefully it's going to be for a long time," the three-time champion added.

Alex Palou achieved the rare feat of leading 1000 laps in just 85 race starts, while his teammate Scott Dixon took 99 race starts to achieve the same.

