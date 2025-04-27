Alex Palou makes his feelings known about the elusive Indy500 win

Alex Palou made a passionate statement about chasing down his first Indy 500 victory this year at the 109th Running of IndyCar's crown jewel event. The reigning champion has shared that he thinks about achieving a win at the IMS every day, and it is his foremost priority at the moment.
Palou is a 3x IndyCar series champion, and one of the most dominant drivers in the sport in recent history. But the Indy 500 victory is something that has eluded the 28-year-old, as he has not been able to get his hands on the Borg-Warner trophy in five attempts.
Speaking to IndyCar President Doug Boles in a recent interview, he was asked by the executive what it would mean to finally have his name etched in Indy 500 history. Palou gave a very passionate answer, claiming that a win at the historic Indianapolis event is of paramount importance to him.
"That's what I'm looking for. That's what I think about every day. So, it's a focus now, it's the first goal we have for the season. We've been preparing as much as possible. Myself, personally, but also the team and have faster cars," said Palou. [via @indianapolismotorspeedway on instagram]
"What's it gonna take? Everything, man. You know, it's 200 laps, it's 500 miles. You need luck, but you need precision. You need hard work, you need to never give up. So, it's gonna be tough but we're gonna keep on knocking on that door until it opens or until we take it over," he added.
Despite securing three championships and 13 race victories on the way, Alex Palou has only ever won at street or road courses in his IndyCar career. His first opportunity to end his oval drought this season will be the 2025 Indy 500, which is scheduled to go ahead on May 25.
Alex Palou's best Indy 500 result came in 2021
Alex Palou's best Indy 500 result came in 2021, when the Chip Ganassi man finished the race as the runner-up after a battle to the end with Helio Castoneves, the eventual winner. Palou has led 35 laps during the race, but was ovetaken by his Brazilian rival with four laps of the 200 to go.
Palou's other result of note came at the 2023 Indy 500, when the Spaniard grabbed his maiden pole position for the legendary motorsporting event. A pit-lane incident saw him go down to 28th on lap 95, but the driver managed to put in an incredible recovery drive to finish fourth.
Other than this, in 2020, in what was Palou's rookie season, he had qualified in seventh, but a lap 121 crash ended his race early. The man from Spain finished the 2022 edition of the historic race in ninth after having lead 47 laps, while last year, he managed a fifth-placed finish after having started from 14th.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.