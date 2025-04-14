Alex Palou makes his feelings known after losing for the first time this season

Alex Palou expressed his happiness to be in second place at the Long Beach Grand Prix after he finished outside the top spot in a race for the first time in the 2025 IndyCar season. Kyle Kirkwood claimed his first win of the 2025 season on Sunday.
Kyle Kirkwood converted his pole position into a victory during Sunday's Long Beach GP to claim his first win of the season, and his third overall in IndyCar. Alex Palou, who had won the previous two races at St. Pete and Thermal, finished just behind in second place.
After the race, the reigning IndyCar champion explained that he was not disappointed at all after missing out on a potential third victory, and admitted that Kirkwood's Andretti was too quick for him and his car throughout the weekend. FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass shared a clip from the post-race press conference via his X account, sharing Palou's words.
"Yeah, I'm not disappointed," said Palou. "100%, I'm super happy to be here, honestly. I think it's been a great weekend but we didn't really have that ultimate speed that the #27 car had, and Kyle did an awesome job thoughout the weekend, in qualifying and the race. He was managing, and every time I had a small chance, he just had a little bit more pace."
Alex Palou is still sitting pretty at the top of the championship standings with 142 points, mainly thanks to his brilliant drives in the last two races. Kyle Kirkwood is now the closest driver to him in the standings though, as the American has jumped multiple spots after his win around the streets of Long Beach, and now sits in second place with 108 points.
Alex Palou shares pictures from the Long Beach GP podium via social media
Alex Palou shared images of himself, alongside Kyle Kirkwood and Christian Lundgaard, on the podium of the Long Beach GP via his X account. The Spaniard also expressed his love for the event and thanked his fans for backing him in California.
Palou shared the post after the race on Sunday, and the caption read:
"P2 in Long Beach 🏝️ Amazing atmosphere today, love this place, thank you to all the fans for making it so special! 😄"
After the 28-year-old has claimed three out of the last four IndyCar championships, out of which the last two have been back-to-back, it remains to be seen who can take the challenge to Palou this year. The Spaniard has started the season strongly and is the only driver to have finished on the podium in all three races, yet again showcasing the consistency that has made him a three-time IndyCar champion.