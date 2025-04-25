Alex Palou makes his feelings known about potential challenges with Indy 500 qualifying

Alex Palou shared his feelings about the potential challenges drivers may face in this year's Indy 500 qualifying. The Spaniard said that it's tougher to get in a consistent four-lap run now. The reigning champion set the quickest time in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on Thursday, with a 223.993 mph top lap.
Alex Palou was the quickest in session one on Day 1 of the Indy 500 test on Wednesday, with a speed of 223.303 mph. He backed up the performance on the next day, ending in the top spot.
Speaking about his performance in qualifying on the last day of the Indy 500 practice on Thursday, Palou said that the timings wll matter more at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. But the 28-year-old mentioned a potential problem drivers could face during qualification for the historic event.
"I just think that it's tougher now to make a good, clean four laps, while in the past we've seen that it's been pretty easy to just be consistent. Now, at least today, there was many more people struggling to make a good, consistent four-lap run," said Palou. [via @bobpockrass]
Alex Palou has been the in-form man in the early stages of the 2025 IndyCar season. The reigning champion has started the year where he had left off, winning two of the first three rounds and finishing runner-up to Kyle Kirkwood at the Long Beach Grand Prix.
Alex Palou says he doesn't care about setting a Indy 500 lap record
On Wednesday, Alex Palou said that he doesn't care about setting a lap record at the Indy 500 and will rather just claim pole position and come out as the winner at the iconic race. The three-time IndyCar champion claimed pole at the 2023 Indy 500 edition but is yet to win the race.
When asked by reporter Tony Donohue on Wednesday if he cares about his speeds and potentially setting a lap record at the Indy 500, the Spaniard replied:
"Not at all."
"It's cool to have records, but who cares about that. I think it's more about being a champion and winning the race or getting the pole. Like not even the pole, like I got the pole, but we may reset," he added.
Palou's best finish at the Indy 500 came in 2021, when he finished second around the IMS. After earning pole two years later, the CGR man finished fourth.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.