Alex Palou makes a moving wish for teammate Scott Dixon in 2025 Indy 500 prediction

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou wishes that his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon would win the 2025 Indy 500. Dixon is the second-greatest IndyCar driver by the championship numbers. He has won six titles, and only the retired legend AJ Foyt has one more with seven titles to his name.

Alex Palou, who hasn't won the Indy 500 yet despite being a 3-time IndyCar champion, is ready to make a symbolic sacrifice to have Dixon take his second victory at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing".

On February 4, in a video shared by IndyCar on X (formerly Twitter), the Spaniard made his top predictions for 2025. His Indy 500 prediction went as follows:

"Scott Dixon is going to win his second Indy 500. It's not that I don't want to win it. I would love to win it and there's nothing else I would love more from now until May, but it's gonna be his 400th start, at the Indy 500. So something's gonna happen, and he's gonna win, and he's gonna deserve it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Alex Palou's wish only had one error - the 400th-start figure. Scott Dixon recorded his 400th IndyCar start at the first race at the Milwaukee Mile in September 2024. He then competed in two more races, taking his career tally to 402. IndyCar legend Mario Andretti is the only driver ahead of him in the all-time list with 407 race starts. If Dixon starts all the races in the lead-up to the 109th Indy 500 on May 25, he'll surpass Andretti's record at the premier event.

The Aussie driver has won five pole positions at the Brickyard, but only emerged victorious once - in 2008.

Alex Palou's top two wishes to break his undesirable IndyCar records in 2025

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been at the top of his game since he joined Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021 - his second year in IndyCar. In four years with the team, he won three championships (2021, 2023, and 2024). However, he has yet to win a race on an oval. His twelve victories have come at road or street circuits, something he wishes to change in 2025.

"I win my first oval race of my career and hopefully we win our fourth IndyCar championship," he said (via IndyCar on X).

Another wish of the 27-year-old centered around his results on the streets of St. Petersburg. The circuit has been hosting IndyCar's season openers since 2022. In his five attempts at winning the race, the closest he got was a second-place finish in 2022. This year, he wants to finish the first race weekend on the top step of the podium.

"My predictionofor 2025 is that we are gonna win St. Pete, first race of the season. We've always struggled in St. Pete," he admitted.

If Alex Palou wins the 2025 IndyCar championship, he will become only the fourth driver in series history to win three consecutive championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback