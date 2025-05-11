Alex Palou matches AJ Foyt’s IndyCar feat post SONSIO GP win

The 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix winner, Alex Palou, has created history by managing the best start to a season (four victories in the first five races) since IndyCar legend AJ Foyt's run in 1964. Back then, the latter won the first seven events.

AJ Foyt is a record seven-time champion in the sport, and during the 1964 USAC Championship (IndyCar), he won seven back-to-back races starting from the Phoenix Raceway to amassing his seventh at the Illinois State Fairground Racetrack. Moreover, in that campaign, he won a total of 10 Grand Prix out of 13.

Alex Palou's victory at the IMS road course has put him in esteemed company, and his average finish through the first five races has been an impressive 1.2.

In yesterday's 85-lap race, the 28-year-old was made to sweat for a bit by RLL's Graham Rahal, but despite this, the former was able to get the job done in sublime fashion for his Chip Ganassi Racing team. Palou is also currently leading the 2025 drivers' championship.

Alex Palou is experiencing an 'amazing' 2025 IndyCar season

While Alex Palou has gotten off to the best start to an IndyCar season since AJ Foyt's run in 1964, the former understandably was extremely upbeat after his 2025 SONSO Grand Prix win. In line with this, he did not hold back from emphasizing the "amazing" start during his post-race interviews.

In a conversation with IndyCar, the 28-year-old added:

"I cannot describe the amazing season we’ve had so far. I owe everything to the team, Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates, everybody who is working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable," Palou said.

The 2025 IndyCar season is five rounds down, and following Alex Palou's sensational SONSIO GP win, he has further solidified his position at the top of the drivers' standings.

The #10 CGR car driver is currently sitting on 248 points and does not have anyone in his vicinity. Second-placed Kyle Kirkwood is almost 100 points behind Palou with 151 points to his name. Third place is in the possession of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

Palou has been having a dream run in America's highest class of open-wheel for some time. He is a three-time IndyCar champion and was able to amass his third title in the 2024 season only. During that 17-race campaign, he amassed an impressive 544 points with two wins, three poles, 13 top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Palou would want to keep his winning run going. Next up on the race calendar is the iconic Indy 500, which is slated to take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

