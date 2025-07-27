Alex Palou matches NFL legend Tom Brady in championship stat amid dominant IndyCar season

Alex Palou is one of the biggest names in the motorsport world currently, owing to his impressive dominance in IndyCar, etching his name in the history books. Moreover, the Spaniard is tied with the NFL's most successful player, Tom Brady, in scoring the most titles within the first six seasons of their respective sporting careers.Palou made his debut in 2020, and his performance was able to warrant him a promotion to Chip Ganassi Racing for the subsequent season. Moreover, the 28-year-old gave a glimpse of what's more to come in his debut race with the team as he won the Alabama Grand Prix in CGR colors, before going on to win two more races and the championship that year.While Will Power was able to break his momentum, Palou regained control of the field in 2023, where he dominantly won his second title. He then retained his throne in 2024, though he had a tougher time fighting for the drivers' crown this time around.However, the CGR driver picked up from where he left off, as he won the 2025 season opener and won five of the first six races in a dominant fashion. While this has given him a massive advantage in the championship standings, the tale for the 2025 title is not done yet.Despite this, Palou's three titles in his first six seasons of his career have matched him with Tom Brady, as the former NFL quarterback had won three Super Bowls in his first six years in the sport.Meanwhile, if Alex Palou wins the 2025 title, he would edge out Brady to conquer his fourth title within the six-season mark.Alex Palou's 2025 campaign has quashed any doubts over his abilitiesAlex Palou won the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: GettyBefore the start of the 2025 season, doubts surrounded who would reign over the drivers' crown, as many viewed Alex Palou as not capable of winning around an oval. Moreover, he knew about the limitation that pulled him away from a potential win around an oval course heading into the 2025 season.The Spaniard then aimed to erase the question marks surrounding him, which he was successfully able to do at the biggest racing stage, i.e., the Indy 500. Palou won the race despite starting from sixth in the starting lineup and shared how initially he had never envisioned winning the race (via FOX Sports).&quot;No. Not at all... Not even being part of it. As a kid. Obviously, once you start getting closer and you go to Japan Super Formula [racing], then you see that it's a realistic goal to one day be part of the Indy 500. But no, not when I was a kid.&quot;Meanwhile, the Spaniard has been going strong as he won the pole position for the race at Laguna Seca, claiming his fifth pole of the year.