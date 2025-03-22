Alex Palou names his IndyCar GOAT and its not Mario Andretti or AJ Foyt

Alex Palou joined IndyCar in 2021 as a full-time driver with the 2025 season being his fifth. However, the Spaniard has already won three championships and is currently leading the 2025 standings. Amid this, Palou was asked who he looks up to and the CGR driver picked teammate Scott Dixon as his GOAT.

Ad

Alex Palou was featured on the Fox Sports channel for the First Things First TV show. The reporter mentioned how Tom Brady is the GOAT of football and others look up to him and then asked the Chip Ganassi driver who he looks up to from the list of former IndyCar drivers.

The Spaniard revealed that he respects the achievements of Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, and Dario Franchitti, but would rather pick from the current drivers as his GOAT, and mentioned Scott Dixon's name. When the reporter asked who Palou was chasing as the GOAT, he replied:

Ad

Trending

“Honestly there have been amazing drivers here in IndyCar and have done tremendous is the last like Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt. There's Dario Franchitti who won three championships in a row. We're trying to chase that this year.”

“But overall as a career, what I look up to the most is Scott Dixon, my teammate. Basically, because he's done it in two different eras, like twenty years ago when he started and now reaching has changed a lot. I think the competitiveness now is a lot closer, and for him to be able to do that for so long, and have won, as of now six championships, it's truly amazing. So he's the guy I'm looking forward to.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Foyt holds the record for the most IndyCar championships with seven to his name whereas Scott Dixon only has six, yet Alex Palou chose his teammate. The 44-year-old won the championships in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and most recently in 2020.

Alex Palou is only 27 years old and still has well over a decade of racing left in him, and can break the IndyCar records if he continues on his current trajectory.

Alex Palou was picked as the favorite to win the IndyCar race at Thermal Club

The second IndyCar race weekend is underway at the Thermal Club in California. Palou, who won the first IndyCar race from P8 on the grid was chosen as the favorite to win this weekend’s IndyCar race by Chase Holden. Speaking about the same, the IndyCar influencer said,

Ad

“My first pick-up. I have got to go right back to Alex Palou with Chip Ganassi Racing. He is now $30.3 million, and let’s be real—Palou owned this place last year. He has already got a win in 2025. This could easily be a moment where we see him go back-to-back.”

Expand Tweet

The 2025 race at Thermal Club will be the first championship race held at the track as the 2024 race was a non-championship exhibition race. The race will be held at the 17 turns 3.067 mil circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback