Alex Palou opens up on Scott Dixon's "huge" impact as teammate: "It's a blessing”

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou spoke about his relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon in the latest episode of the Doug and Drivers. Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles questioned the Spaniard about having Dixon as his teammate, and Palou detailed the huge impact of the 44-year-old.

Ad

Palou started racing in IndyCar in 2020 with Dale Coyne Racing and joined Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2021 season. The 28-year-old had the six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon as his teammate for the first season, yet was able to beat him and win the championship in his debut season with the team.

However, Palou has been clear on how supportive Dixon has been, and how the 44-year-old helped him improve over the years at CGR. The recently appointed IndyCar President Doug Boles asked Palou what it was like to have a six-time IndyCar champion as a teammate when he joined the team as a youngster.

Ad

Trending

Boles also asked whether it was of any benefit for the Spaniard to have Dixon, who has raced in 22 Indy 500s and has been racing for over two decades.

“100%, yes. It's huge. Having him as a teammate is great. I can listen to everything he says about the car. I can copy the car that he has. I can see how he builds the team around and I can ask him any question I want. So it's amazing,” said Palou.

Ad

“It's a blessing to have him as a teammate and to be able to have him as a friend as well where I can ask and he's going to respond because he could also be like, no, I, I'm not gonna tell you anything. But yeah, he's great and yeah, I couldn't be luckier,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Alex Palou has been racing alongside Scott Dixon for four seasons and has beaten his Kiwi teammate three times in the championship.

Alex Palou referred to Scott Dixon as his GOAT

Alex Palou featured on the First Things First show on FOX Sports during the 2025 Thermal Club IndyCar race weekend. He was questioned about a driver from the past whom he looked up to or idolized.

Ad

The CGR driver mentioned names of some of the greatest drivers to race in IndyCar like Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, and Dario Franchitti, yet claimed that it was his teammate, Scott Dixon, whom he considered his GOAT.

“But overall as a career, what I look up to the most is Scott Dixon, my teammate. Basically, because he's done it in two different eras, like twenty years ago when he started and now reaching has changed a lot.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alex Palou has half the championships of Scott Dixon, but given his trajectory, the Spaniard can very well surpass the records set by the 44-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.