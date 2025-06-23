Alex Palou rates his singing after ‘Red Solo Cup’ performance post-victory at Road America

Alex Palou celebrated his race victory at the Road America Grand Prix in a rather unusual manner, as he opted to sing the 'Red Solo Cup' song on his team radio following his win. The 28-year-old also rated his vocal performance after the conclusion of the race.

The Spanish-born driver, who entered the Wisconsin event off the back of a two-race winless run, was aiming to make a statement by clinching a win on the night—and he certainly did. The Chip Ganassi driver coasted his #10 car to victory, expertly executing a strict fuel-saving strategy.

However, it was what Alex Palou did after taking the checkered flag that appeared to catch the attention of the media. The IndyCar championship leader, who was sporting a one-off Solo Cup livery, opted to sing the “Red Solo Cup” song on his team radio. Palou was subsequently asked about his choice of song and to rate his singing performance during the post-race press conference.

Responding to the question in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, he stated:

“Yeah, I would say that it was the plan. I mean, I did great. I do very good… I think the radio, maybe with the interference, maybe didn’t sound very good, but in my head, it sounded amazing. So… it was good, it was fun.”

While the post-race celebration indeed appeared fun for Alex Palou, it has to be stressed that the Grand Prix itself was anything but smooth sailing. The Chip Ganassi driver had to stage a calculated recovery drive and meticulously manage his fuel to finish the race in first place.

Alex Palou reacts after Road America race victory

Alex Palou reacted following his win at the IndyCar Road America race. The former Dale Coyne Racing driver took to social media to share his thoughts on the event.

The three-time IndyCar series champion, who claimed his sixth race win of the 2025 campaign, took to his X account to express his excitement. Sharing a series of photos, Palou accompanied them with the caption:

“WINNERS AT ROAD AMERICA!!! 🏆 WOW! What a race. The amazing team I have behind me made me look very good on track today. Thank you to all the amazing fans wearing #10 jerseys out there! LFG.”

Alex Palou’s victory saw him extend his lead over Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood in the 2025 IndyCar drivers’ standings. The duo, who were separated by 73 points ahead of the event, are now 93 points apart following Kirkwood's P4 finish.

The Chip Ganassi driver will now look to build on his recent triumph when the open-wheel racing series heads to Ohio for the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Palou previously clinched victory at the 202.5-mile circuit in Lexington en route to his 2023 IndyCar Drivers’ Championship win.

