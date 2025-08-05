Alex Palou reflects on surreal IndyCar journey before 2025 title decider at Portland: "I cannot really believe it"

Alex Palou has reflected on his unbelievable IndyCar journey ahead of the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland, where he can seal his fourth championship. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has executed his most dominant season in the premier American open-wheel series this season, breaking multiple records.

Palou has won eight of 14 races, including a breakthrough Indy 500 victory at the 109th running of the race. He finally became an "IndyCar driver" this year, winning on a superspeedway (IMS) and a short oval (Iowa). En route to scaling such unimaginable heights, the Spaniard went from 40th in the all-time list of IndyCar race wins to 25th just in 2025.

Alex Palou surpassed racing icons Juan Pablo Montoya, Sebastian Bourdais, and more in doing so. When he was presented with this stat in a press conference before the Portland GP, Palou replied:

"I don't know if that makes sense, but I just don't feel or I cannot really comprehend everything that's happening, not only this year, but if I look back at ever since I started in INDYCAR, my dream was just to be a professional race car driver, and I never thought about records or anything like that.

I never thought that I would be around those names, and I think obviously this season in particular has been a little bit crazy. Yeah, I almost matched the wins that I had in three years, or in four years actually. It's amazing to be there. I cannot really comprehend.

The three-time champion thanked his amazing team at Chip Ganassi Racing for facilitating such success. He then reiterated his feelings about this unbelievable journey, adding:

"It's not that I'm not conscious about what's going on. It's just that I cannot really believe it, and I'm just riding the wave and enjoying every single second of it and having fun."

Alex Palou's only remaining rival in the context of the 2025 IndyCar championship is Pato O'Ward. Though the Arrow McLaren driver is 121 points behind the reigning champion, it is still mathematically possible for him to win the title. However, the chances are slimmer than a thin sheet of paper.

How Alex Palou can beat Pato O'Ward to the 2025 IndyCar championship at Portland

Alex Palou leads the IndyCar's Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

With a 121-point lead over Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou winning the title is a matter of when, not if. However, it's not over till it's over. To seal his third consecutive and fourth overall title this weekend, the Spaniard needs to have a lead of over 108 points over his Mexican rival exiting the Grand Prix of Portland.

That is the maximum amount of points up for grabs in the final two races of the season. With Palou's lead already at 121, if he simply finishes ahead of O'Ward in Portland, he guarantees himself the title.

Even if he were to finish behind O'Ward, but still on his tail, at the Portland International Raceway, the lead would only come down slightly from 121, but remain over 108. The result remains the same - Alex Palou securing his fourth IndyCar championship.

If his consistency this season is anything to go by, the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver should have it in the bag. However, on the off chance he struggles and Pato O'Ward finishes miles ahead of him, the next race at the Milwaukee Mile would become the title decider.

