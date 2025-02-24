Alex Palou reshares fan reel showcasing his viral IndyCar commercial at a gas station

The Spanish racing driver Alex Palou reshared his now-viral IndyCar commercial on social media after it was spotted at a gas station on Sunday.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver witnessed a widely circulated reel take the spotlight in the lead-up to the 2025 season after the advert featuring him took the IndyCar community by storm.

Alex Palou who is aiming for a record-equalling third consecutive IndyCar Series championship, reposted the video originally shared by the Flag to Flag podcast on his Instagram story.

Alex Palou reshared a fan reel showcasing his viral IndyCar commercial at a gas station. Image by Instagram@alexpalou

The Spanish driver, now one of the most recognizable names in the American open-wheel racing series, also saw his commercial air during Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

Trending

Watch IndyCar promo feat. Alex Palou:

Ad

The 2017 Formula 2 champion's viral ad which debuted during the Super Bowl LIX, was also aired alongside that of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’ward and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

With anticipation for the new season at an all-time high, Alex Palou will look to begin his title defense on a strong note with a victory at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix—an event where he is yet to taste success since joining IndyCar.

Ad

Beyond securing a crucial season-opening win at the Florida event, Palou will also have his sights set on several major milestones through the 2025 season, including the records for most pole positions and most race victories in a single season.

Additionally, Alex Palou has the opportunity to become the youngest four-time IndyCar Series champion in the sport’s storied history.

Alex Palou speaks about conquering ovals in 2025

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou recently outlined a few of his targets for the 2025 IndyCar season, which includes his conquering of the ovals course.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi driver emphasized that while securing a third consecutive championship remains his top priority, claiming victory on an oval track would be particularly satisfying.

In an interview with Fox Sports, the 27-year-old admitted it feels surreal that he has yet to win on an oval, despite coming agonizingly close and aching up multiple podium finishes.

“It's been crazy that we haven't won on an oval yet. It's hard to win races, as I said, but we've been close. We've been second, second, second, third, fourth — we've been around knocking on that door various times, especially at this place at IMS, it's so hard to get a win with 200 laps, 500 miles, five-to-six pit stops,” Palou stated.

Ad

Further speaking on the difficulties that can occur during a race at an oval course, the IndyCar series champion stated:

“A lot can happen, and everything needs to fall your way during that month, but especially during that day to try and win it. We'll try and work harder this year with the team, with myself, try and get our first oval win, and hopefully it can be here.”

While Alex will undoubtedly have his sights set on other major milestones in 2025, a long-awaited oval win would be a significant and rewarding achievement to his already illustrious career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback