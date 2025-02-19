Alex Palou reveals Chip Ganassi Racing’s goal for the upcoming IndyCar season

Three-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou recently shared his thoughts on what Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 10 driver are aiming to achieve in the 2025 season. Palou spoke to FOX Sports, the new broadcasting partner for the series on the second and the final day of pre-season testing at Sebring and acknowledged that the team is "hungrier than ever" to continue winning championships.

But it's not just the team that's hungry for more success. Alex Palou has a very important season ahead of him that could etch his name in IndyCar history. He's not only aiming for a fourth championship but a third consecutive title as well, which will make him the first driver to win three consecutive titles since Dario Franchitti, who attained the feat from 2009-2011.

Interestingly, Palou is driving the same No. 10 CGR Honda that Franchitti drove to his three consecutive titles. With the pre-season testing coming to an end, the 27-year-old is starting to embrace the fact that he is here to defend his title. Another significant goal that he wants to achieve this season is to win the Indy 500, something he hasn't been able to do on his way to three championships.

"Obviously now I'm thinking that that's the goal for the season right? To win the Indy 500 and win the third championship in a row... But yeah, I mean we're excited, we're hungry. I would say that the team is hungrier than ever. I'm super hungry. I love this feeling so I just want to keep on having this feeling that I have right now," the 27-year-old said.

However, Alex Palou is just as sensible as he is ambitious. He knows that once the season gets underway, he has to focus on the present to do well in each and every session he competes in.

"But yeah, once we start, it's about I would say even a session at a time like we need to start St. Pete with a great practice one then practice two then a good qualifying to start front and get the best we can for the race," Palou added.

He also acknowledged that the competition in IndyCar is getting tougher and tougher with teams like Penske and Arrow McLaren constantly improving year after year. Alex Palou was seventh fastest overall in Sebring with his fastest time of 52.4948 seconds which he posted on Monday.

Alex Palou shares what is required for a third consecutive title

AUTO: MAY 26 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Alex Palou understands that he and his team can't rest on their laurels because in motorsports the competetive advantage never lasts for too long. Rival teams are always working hard to chase you down with the help of technology and expertise, and by hiring better drivers.

And that presents a problem for any winning team. They have to judge how much they need to push, and how much they need to change to maintain their advantage. And that can always backfire because there's always a chance that the team can make a change in the wrong direction. And that's exactly what Palou explained when he was asked what is he looking to improve upon or trying to change for 2025.

"You don’t want to change too much because it’s been a great couple of years for us. But at the same time, I feel like if we do the exact same things we’ve done, somebody else will catch up. So you need to keep on pushing yourself. You need to improve the car. You need to improve the driving skills in different aspects, whether it’s breaking or just accelerating or oval racing," Alex Palou was quoted as saying by WishTV.

He also spoke about what it takes to win the prestigious Indy 500 event and it is more than just a good car and a good driver. Palou explained that luck is a significant part of the equation in winning an event like the Indy 500 and he believes that he hasn't been lucky enough as he came so close to winning the race in 2021 when he finished second.

