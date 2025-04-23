Alex Palou reveals interesting discovery about IndyCar's hybrid system for the Indy 500

Alex Palou has been the one dominating the sport since the hybrid engines were introduced in IndyCar. While many raised concerns over how the hybrid power unit would hold back drivers at oval races, especially at the Indy 500, the reigning champion revealed an interesting discovery on how overtaking would be made easier with the hybrid engines.

The Indy 500 is known for its daring overtakes in the dying stages of the race for the lead of the fabled race. However, the aid that the following car receives in the form of a slipstream does not help other trailing cars, as a slipstream train is often formed.

With the hybrid engines debuting at the Indy 500, concerns were raised in the IndyCar paddock regarding the car's vulnerability. Lead cars could find themselves coming off the throttle earlier than expected to recharge their batteries, essentially making them sitting ducks, a trend which might follow on in the trailing cars.

However, Alex Palou advocated against such apprehension and revealed how the hybrid powertrains would help make overtaking easier with an added strategic aspect, and said (via RACER):

"So honestly at the beginning when we started speaking about hybrids, and we started testing, I was like man on ovals it's not going to work It's only regening when you're off the brake... On an oval and especially at the 500 we just need speed, speed, speed. As soon as you lose like one mile per hour you probably lose one position. So and then we tested four cars, it was Andretti, Penske McLaren and us early last year, and it was amazing." (10:55 onwards)

"It was super fun we get so much tow that actually you release the throttle a lot you can recharge And then the one that is P1 or even P2 if they're not timing it right and they are not getting enough energy they don't have as much power... It's going to be quite easier a little bit easier to overtake even if you're or fourth in in line."

On the other hand, the 28-year-old has been a winner around the IMS' road course, but has been unable to claim a victory in the oval configuration.

How has Alex Palou fared at the Indy 500?

Alex Palou at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Alex Palou started his maiden race at the Indianapolis 500 in seventh, but his day ended prematurely with a crash midway through the race. Moreover, his recent performances have not seen him fighting for the lead in the elusive race, as he finished his last two attempts in fourth and fifth place, respectively, despite claiming the pole position in his 2023 effort. However, his best result at the Indy 500 came at the 2021 edition.

The Spaniard started the race in sixth and made his way up the grid to fight for the lead, but was overtaken by Helio Castroneves for the win with two laps to spare. Having experienced the heartbreak with just five miles to go, Palou will be looking to end his winless streak at the Indy 500 this year.

