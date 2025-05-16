Alex Palou reveals one goal to avoid possible disappearance when his career ends

Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion, has made his intentions clear around the 2025 Indy 500. He has been competing in the sport since 2020 but is yet to triumph in the iconic Indianapolis race.

In line with this, he has asserted that he would consider his potential '20-year' career a disappointment down the line if he doesn't manage to win the Indy 500.

Renowned IndyCar pundit/writer Marshall Pruett recently had an interaction with Alex Palou (three-time IndyCar champion). The former shared a quote from the latter on his X handle.

"Alex Palou: If my career ends in 20 years and I've not won the #Indy500, it won't be a successful career."

In the 2023 edition of the Indy 500, Alex Palou managed a P4 finish behind AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci. In last year's 200-lap race, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver managed a fifth-place finish.

Both editions of the Indy 500 were won by Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion).

Alex Palou no longer looking to make it to Formula 1

Alex Palou has previously been linked to Formula 1, but has not been able to secure a seat. With his career currently booming in IndyCar, he recently asserted that he is no longer chasing the F1 dream.

American team Cadillac is set to debut in the pinnacle of motorsport next year, but Palou has deemed himself out of the race for the coveted seat.

"We built a house! [It] took us like 14 months. Everybody knows that I tried with everything to do F1; I was all-in. It was not even just, ‘I'll try a little bit.’ It was all-in. It didn't work," Palou said via Racer.

He further added:

"I would put it as I'm not looking to go there. I had my half a chance, or maybe more like a 10-percent chance, and it didn't work out. That's fine, and I'm glad that I have [an] amazing opportunity here, and it's going well. I’ve had no contacts (in F1). I'm not looking for a change."

Alex Palou, during his short time in IndyCar, has cemented himself as one of the top drivers in the sport. He quite comfortably won the 2024 championship and is looking all set to repeat the feat once again this year.

As things stand, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver is currently leading the 2025 drivers' championship with 248 points. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he has also amassed four Grand Prix wins and two pole positions in the first five races of the season.

Ahead of next week's 200-lap Indy 500, he has so far (in the build-up to the main race) looked strong in practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Considering this, several eyes will be glued on Palou in the much-awaited event.

