Alex Palou reveals the ‘tough’ reality of extracting performance from hybrid boost

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Alex Palou, recently opened up about the new hybrid boost that will be implemented at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. The 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' will kick off on May 25.

The two-day open testing for the Indy 500 from April 23 to 24 yielded unpredictable grids during various sessions that were a part of the procedure. It was the first time the drivers used the hybrid system at the Indianapolis track, as the system was introduced mid-season last year at Mid-Ohio in July.

Alex Palou secured the top spot after the final testing session, spoke with allaboutindyracing about the impact of the new hybrid system and its impact on qualifying and race strategies. Palou highlighted the advantage of the hybrid boost when it comes to situations like overtaking, but also spoke about its impact on drivers as they have to recharge it later.

"It’s good enough that you can pass when you’re fourth to third or fifth to fourth when the tires are good. Then when you have no tires, it’s pretty tough.“ He said

The Spaniard also spoke about how he expects a mix of strategies depending on the track conditions. Alex Palou finished first at the April 24 afternoon session, which used the same amount of boost levels as the ones that will be used during the qualifying. He put in the lap with a speed of 223.993 mph.

Alex Palou has never won at the oval but has always finished his race there in the top 5 spots three times during his last 5 outings. He achieved his best finish in 2021, where he wrapped up the race in 2nd position. However, the Spaniard will be looking forward to getting his maiden win during his outing this time.

Alex Palou shares his new learning about the hybrid system after the Indianapolis 500 open test

The three-time IndyCar series champion recently opened up about a discovery he made about the hybrid system during the open testing at Indianapolis. The open testing is a part of the preparation for the upcoming Indianapolis 500, which will take place next month.

This is the first full season with the hybrid system cars. Many fans were concerned with the overtaking on track, which the Indy 500 is known for. Some of them raised concerns about the vulnerability of the car as well.

However, Alex Palou put such concerns to rest as he addressed the issue while in conversation with RACER.com and spoke about how fun it is to get a tow and be able to recharge the batteries.

"So honestly at the beginning when we started speaking about hybrids, and we started testing, I was like 'man on ovals it's not going to work, it's only regening when you're off the brake'... On an oval and especially at the 500 we just need speed, speed, speed. As soon as you lose like one mile per hour you probably lose one position. So, and then we tested, I think it was four cars, it was Andretti, Penske, McLaren and us early last year, and it was amazing," he said. (10:55 onwards)

"It was super fun we get so much tow that actually you release the throttle a lot you can recharge. And then the one that is P1 or even P2, if they're not timing it right and they are not getting enough energy, they don't have as much power... It's going to be quite easier, a little bit easier to overtake even if you're or fourth in in line," he added.

Three races into the 2025 season, Alex Palou has won two out of three races this season. He won the season opener at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. He is currently leading the drivers' championship.

