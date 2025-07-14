Alex Palou’s $100M-worth boss reacts after seventh IndyCar win for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2025

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou took his seventh victory of the 2025 season at the Iowa race 2. Chip Ganassi Racing boss Chip Ganassi reacted to the former's win via his social media account.

Chip Ganassi, who is worth $100M (according to Celebrity Net Worth), recently reacted to a tweet posted by a fan with regard to the Spaniard's seventh win this season. The fan wrote:

"So I guess there’s little point in watching the rest of the season then. Hats off to him and Chip Ganassi Racing, they clearly have the car completely dialled in for road, street and oval courses."

To which Chip Ganassi responded by saying:

"THATS the reason TO WATCH!!!That kid @AlexPalou is making @indycar History!!!"

The 28-year-old drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He qualified in pole position for the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup race and finished in first place. He led 194 laps of the 275-lap race.

Alex Palou has had a spectacular start to his 2025 season. He has won seven of the eleven races held so far and is currently leading the drivers' championship by 129 points. Palou also made history this season by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Palou opens up about his emotions after heartbreak in Mid-Ohio

Alex Palou, the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver, previously spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio. He also highlighted losing out on victory after an unfortunate mistake.

The 28-year-old finished the Mid-Ohio race in second place after he missed the entry to Turn 9, which sent him wide of the exit. This allowed his teammate Scott Dixon to overtake him and eventually take the victory.

While talking to the media post-race, Alex Palou was asked to detail his thoughts on the loss. He said, (via ASAP Sports)

"Yeah, for sure. I agree with that. I think when you lose -- I think we lost today. It's not like we got beaten, but we lost it, myself. Yeah, that's going to hurt a little bit. I'm hopefully going to learn from that. It's still good in a way that we got one-two; we lost it but we kept it in the team. I think that's going to keep the team happier and Chip happier."

"But yeah, for sure it hurts, man. It hurts doing a big mistake like that when you could have just -- it's easy now to just say, save a little bit there, you don't need to be on the limit. But when you're driving, you don't feel like you're that in the limit. Yeah, it'll take a couple of hours, but then at the end of the day we still finished second, still had an amazing weekend, and we should be proud about that," he added.

Notably, Alex Palou is chasing his fourth IndyCar Series championship.

